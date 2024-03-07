Urgent Search for Runaway Teen Caiden Nieves in Marion, McDowell County

Authorities in McDowell County are intensifying efforts to locate 15-year-old Caiden Nieves, who vanished from Marion on March 4. Described as 5'6" with black hair and brown eyes, Nieves's disappearance has sparked concern among local law enforcement and the community. The McDowell County Sheriff's Office believes he might be in the Clinchfield area and is urging anyone with information to come forward.

Community and Law Enforcement Mobilize

Following the report of Caiden Nieves's disappearance, the McDowell County Sheriff's Office has launched a comprehensive search operation. Local residents, together with authorities, are scouring the Clinchfield area, where Nieves is thought to be. The community's involvement highlights the urgency and collective effort to ensure the teenager's safe return.

Details on Missing Teen

Caiden Nieves, last seen on Fox Field Drive in Marion, is a 15-year-old male standing 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighing 130 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes, distinguishing features that the sheriff's office hopes will aid in his identification and safe recovery. The circumstances leading to Nieves's disappearance remain unclear, intensifying the need for timely public assistance.

Call to Action

The McDowell County Sheriff's Office is appealing to the public for any information regarding Caiden Nieves's whereabouts. Contact details have been circulated, with the sheriff's office reachable at 828-652-2237 for tips or sightings. This call to action underscores the critical role public vigilance plays in resolving missing persons cases, particularly those involving vulnerable teenagers.

As the search for Caiden Nieves continues, the community and authorities hold onto hope for his safe and swift return. This incident serves as a poignant reminder of the importance of community awareness and cooperation in safeguarding our youth. The determination to bring Caiden home reflects a united front against the challenges posed by missing persons cases, underscoring the collective resolve to protect and find those who are lost.