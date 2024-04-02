Urgent Search for Missing Oklahoma Women: Pastor's Wife and Friend in Danger

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) has launched an urgent search for two women, Veronica Butler, 27, and Jilian Kelley, 39, after their vehicle was found abandoned near the Oklahoma-Kansas border. Last seen traveling together to pick up children, their sudden disappearance has sparked fears for their safety.

Disappearance Under Suspicious Circumstances

Butler and Kelley vanished over the weekend, with their last known location being a remote area of Oklahoma near Highway 95 and Road L. The Texas County Sheriff's Office stated the women were on a mission to pick up children but never reached their destination. The discovery of their deserted vehicle in such an isolated location has led authorities to suspect foul play, classifying the case as a 'suspicious disappearance.'

Community and Family in Distress

As the search intensifies, the community has rallied in support. A Facebook post by Willow Christian Church, where Jilian Kelley's husband serves as a pastor, called for prayers for the safe return of the women. The involvement of Kelley in church activities and her role as a mother of four has heightened the concern within the community. Both women are described as having distinctive tattoos and were last seen wearing specific outfits, details that the authorities hope will aid in their search.

Ongoing Investigation and Public Appeal

The OSBI, along with local law enforcement, is combing the area and reviewing surveillance footage in hopes of uncovering any leads. The public has been urged to come forward with any information that could assist in locating Butler and Kelley. As the investigation continues, the concern for the women's safety grows, with authorities and loved ones holding onto hope for a positive outcome.