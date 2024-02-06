UNC Pembroke Junior Magally Ortiz-Rojas Joins North Carolina Civic Impact Fellowship

Magally Ortiz-Rojas, a junior at the University of North Carolina at Pembroke (UNCP), has secured a coveted spot in the inaugural cohort of the North Carolina Civic Impact Fellowship. In a significant boost to her flourishing civic journey, Ortiz-Rojas is one of just eight students handpicked for this fellowship, instituted by the North Carolina Campus Engagement network.

Advertisment

A Beacon of Civic Engagement

Ortiz-Rojas, a political science major, has been a potent force for positive change on her campus and beyond. She has held critical leadership roles and spearheaded initiatives resulting in a 50% surge in student voter registration. Her untiring efforts have also culminated in the development of a community garden, a project that extends the lifeline of fresh produce to low-income families. Ortiz-Rojas' civic zeal didn't stop there. She rallied to raise $10,000 for the UNCP CARE Resource Center, underpinning her commitment to fostering a supportive and sustainable campus environment.

Acknowledged for Leadership Prowess

Advertisment

Ortiz-Rojas’ leadership prowess, underlined by her roles as Vice President of the Student Government Association and Student Service Leader for Democratic Engagement, has won her widespread recognition. She was nominated for the fellowship by Chancellor Robin Gary Cummings, among other university administrators. This nod of approval follows her previous honor as the 2023 Community Impact Award recipient, affirming her standing as a civic luminary on campus.

Embarking on an Enlightening Journey

As part of her fellowship journey over the next 18 months, Ortiz-Rojas will participate in skill-building training, attend a leadership camp, and present a project capstone. This rigorous program is designed to nurture and refine her civic leadership abilities, setting the stage for greater impacts in the future. The North Carolina Campus Engagement network, which comprises 39 colleges and universities, sponsors this fellowship as part of its mission to educate students about civic and social responsibility.