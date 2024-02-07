Thy Art Is Murder Announces Spring 2024 North American Tour

The Australian deathcore band Thy Art Is Murder has announced a Spring 2024 tour across North America. Kicking off on April 11th in Montreal, Quebec, the band is set to perform in 25 cities, concluding in Sayreville, New Jersey, on May 11th. The tour will see the band supported by Angelmaker, Signs of the Swarm, and Snuffed on Sight.

Advertisment

Pre-Sale and General Ticket Sales

Live Nation will facilitate a pre-sale for the tour tickets starting from February 8th, with the pre-sale code being 'ENERGY'. Following this, general ticket sales will go live on February 9th through Ticketmaster. Fans seeking alternatives, particularly for sold-out shows, can also procure tickets through StubHub, which offers a guarantee for buyers through its Fan Protect program.

Promoting 'Godlike'

Advertisment

The tour comes in support of Thy Art Is Murder's new album, 'Godlike', and marks their first North American tour with Tyler Miller on vocals. The band recently underwent lineup changes, including the departure of their longtime vocalist Chris 'CJ' McMahon. Following a successful headline tour in Europe, the band is eager to share their latest work with North American fans.

A Highly Anticipated Return

The announcement of the Spring 2024 tour reflects the band's anticipation and excitement to return to North America. With concerts in major cities like Montreal, Toronto, Detroit, Chicago, and Los Angeles, fans across the continent can look forward to an energetic and immersive live music experience.