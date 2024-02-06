The Decemberists Break Silence with New Single 'Burial Ground' and North American Tour

Indie rock band The Decemberists, fronted by Colin Meloy, has released a new single, 'Burial Ground', their first fresh track since the 2018 album 'I'll Be Your Girl' and the 'Traveling On' EP. The song, featuring James Mercer of The Shins as backing vocals, draws inspiration from a dream melody of Meloy's and exudes a Beatles-esque, folky pop vibe.

'Burial Ground': A Dream-Fuelled Melody

The release of 'Burial Ground' has stirred excitement among The Decemberists' fanbase, marking the end of a six-year hiatus. The single is a catchy pop tune, enriched with jangly guitars and triumphant horns, which Meloy revealed came to him in a dream. The song's creation process is a testament to Meloy's lyrical prowess and the band's ability to stay true to their distinctive sound while exploring new musical landscapes.

A Peaceable Kingdom: North American Tour

Simultaneously with the new single, The Decemberists announced their North American tour, 'A Peaceable Kingdom', set to kick off on April 30 in Kingston, NY. The tour spans both spring and summer, concluding on August 3 in Troutdale, Oregon. The itinerary includes performances in major cities like Boston, Brooklyn, Toronto, Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, and Washington DC, among others. Special performances are expected, with The Head and The Heart and Ratboys offering support on select dates.

Ticket Sale and Further Details

With the tour's announcement, a VIP ticket pre-sale has been scheduled for February 7, followed by a general ticket sale beginning on February 9. The Vancouver leg of the tour is set for July 29 at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre, among other notable venues. While fans eagerly await the tour, no official announcement has yet been made regarding the release of a new album. However, the release of 'Burial Ground' has set the stage for The Decemberists' much-anticipated return to the music scene.