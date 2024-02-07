Swift Emergency Response Saves Moyock Residence from Shed Fire

On an ordinary Wednesday morning in Moyock, North Carolina, an emergency situation arose that required immediate attention. At 104 Mercer Drive, a detached shed and a vehicle were suddenly engulfed in a raging fire. The shed, with dimensions of 20-by-10 feet, was completely consumed by the flames, which quickly spread to the vehicle parked nearby. Despite the intensity of the fire, the nearby residence remained unscathed.

Swift Response from Emergency Services

Upon receiving the emergency call, Currituck Fire-EMS Chief, Ralph Melton, promptly dispatched teams from Moyock Volunteer Fire Department (VFD), Crawford Township VFD, and his own team from Currituck Fire-EMS. The fire services arrived at the scene shortly after 10 a.m., ready to combat the fierce fire. Their quick response and efficient teamwork resulted in the fire being brought under control in less than 10 minutes.

The Aftermath

Even though the fire was quickly tamed, it left a trail of destruction in its wake. The once functional shed was reduced to ashes, while the vehicle parked nearby suffered heavy damage. Despite the destruction, the incident was not entirely grim. In a fortunate turn of events, there were no injuries reported from the incident. The fire, as fierce as it was, did not pose a threat to the nearby residence, which remained untouched by the flames.

Investigation Continues

As the smoke cleared and the immediate danger was averted, the cause of the fire remained unclear. The investigation is ongoing, with fire officials working diligently to determine the factors that led to the sudden blaze. While the residents of 104 Mercer Drive pick up the pieces in the aftermath of the fire, the community rallies around them, exemplifying the spirit of Moyock, North Carolina.