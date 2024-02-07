Sunset Beach Incident: Town Administrator's Husband Faces Stalking Charges, Controversial Directives Scrutinized

Johnny Odell Anglin Jr., 58, of Sunset Beach, NC, is facing misdemeanor stalking charges following an incident at the town hall. According to reports, Anglin, who is the husband of Town Administrator Lisa Anglin, was seen circling the parking lot during a closed council meeting on January 25. Witnesses stated that he parked in various locations, seemingly observing a male employee's office. Reports also highlight that Anglin at one point made an obscene gesture, which has led to safety concerns among the staff.

An Unsettling Encounter

Anglin's actions were deemed threatening enough by one employee who felt compelled to request a police escort. The Sunset Beach Police Department is now further investigating the incident and the potential implications for staff safety. The charges against Anglin are serious and carry significant implications, considering his close relationship with a key town official.

Town Administrator's Directives Questioned

Following the incident, Lisa Anglin, the Town Administrator, and wife of Johnny Anglin, has come under scrutiny. She received a written warning from the council for issuing directives to the police, which were later rescinded after objections were raised by the North Carolina Police Benevolent Association. These directives included stipulations that mandated a minimum number of traffic stops and miles traveled per shift for officers. The association considered these directives inappropriate and an overreach of her authority.

Implications for Sunset Beach

This incident, coupled with the preceding controversy over the directives, has sent ripples through the small coastal town of Sunset Beach. The charges against Johnny Anglin and the scrutiny of Lisa Anglin's actions raise questions about the integrity of town operations and the balance of power within its administrative bodies. It is a situation that is being monitored closely, not only by the residents of Sunset Beach but also by those interested in maintaining public trust in local government.