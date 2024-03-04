Sublime with Rome Bids Farewell: Announces Final North American Tour Dates for 2024

Marking an end of an era, Sublime with Rome has officially unveiled their farewell tour across North America, set to span across Spring and Summer 2024. The tour will celebrate the band's influential legacy, offering fans one last opportunity to experience their iconic sound live. With a career that saw the melding of genres and generations, the band's final bow is poised to be a poignant moment for both the members and their loyal following.
Road to Farewell
Launching on April 11th in Catoosa, Oklahoma, the tour's spring segment promises an electrifying start, culminating in May with standout performances, including a notable night at Red Rocks on April 27th in Morrison, Colorado. The summer leg begins with fervor on August 10th in Victoriaville, Quebec, continuing through to a grand finale on September 14th in Kansas City, Missouri. With presale opportunities already underway and general sales set to open, fans are encouraged to secure their spots for this historic adieu.
Lineup and Legacy
Although the farewell tour lineup will notably miss original Sublime bassist Eric Wilson, it will feature Rome Ramirez alongside Joe Tomino, Brian Allen, and Gabrial McNair. This configuration ensures the band's sound remains true to its roots while embracing the evolution that has occurred over the years. The announcement of the tour follows the revelation of Sublime with Rome's impending breakup and the resurgence of Sublime, with original members Wilson and Bud Gaugh joining forces with Bradley Nowell's son Jakob. This transition signals a new chapter for the members, with festival appearances including Coachella already on the horizon for Sublime.
Tickets and Final Shows
Tickets for the spring shows are currently available, with a Live Nation ticket pre-sale for select summer dates beginning Thursday, March 7th. Fans are encouraged to act swiftly to partake in this final journey with the band, ensuring their place in celebrating the legacy of Sublime with Rome. For those seeking tickets to sold-out dates, options are available through StubHub's Fan Protect program, offering a secure means to witness history in the making.
As Sublime with Rome prepares to close this significant chapter in their music journey, the farewell tour is not just a series of performances but a celebration of the enduring impact they have made on their fans and the music world at large. It's an opportunity for one last shared experience, a final salute to the songs and moments that have defined a genre and era. As fans across North America gear up for this last hurrah, the legacy of Sublime with Rome promises to resonate long after the final note has been played.