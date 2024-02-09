Spice Up Your Life: A Spice Girls Tribute and Drag Show at Mall of America

Spice Up Your Life: A Mashup of Drag and Nostalgia at Mall of America

On March 2, the Mall of America will be hosting a Spice Girls Tribute and Drag Show, titled "Spice Up Your Life," in the Huntington Bank Rotunda. The event, sponsored by Bubly, promises an evening of excitement and nostalgia, with performances from local drag stars and the Toronto-based tribute band, Wannabe.

A Blend of Iconic Pop and Dazzling Drag

Wannabe, the Spice Girls Tribute band, has been captivating audiences for the past 10 years with their authentic performances that recreate the magic of the '90s pop phenomenon. The band has expanded its repertoire to include '90s pop hits from other superstars, ensuring a night of non-stop entertainment.

Joining Wannabe on stage will be a host of local drag stars, including Dick Von Dyke, Domita Sanchez, Luna Muse, and Julia Starr. These talented performers will pay homage to the iconic girl group by singing and dancing to their hit songs, adding their unique flair and energy to the show.

Mall of America: A Hub for Must-See Events

As the largest shopping and entertainment complex in North America, the Mall of America is renowned for hosting must-see events throughout the year. With its central location and wide range of attractions, the Mall of America draws millions of visitors annually, making it the perfect venue for events like "Spice Up Your Life."

The Huntington Bank Rotunda, where the event will take place, is a popular gathering spot within the mall, known for its impressive architecture and lively atmosphere. The rotunda has played host to a variety of events, from concerts and fashion shows to charity fundraisers and community gatherings.

As the countdown to "Spice Up Your Life" begins, fans of the Spice Girls and drag culture alike are eagerly anticipating the chance to relive the music and energy of the '90s in a truly unique setting. With its blend of iconic pop and dazzling drag, "Spice Up Your Life" is poised to be an unforgettable evening of entertainment.

The Mall of America invites guests to come and join in the fun, as they pay tribute to the enduring legacy of the Spice Girls and celebrate the art of drag. Whether you're a die-hard fan or simply looking for a night of excitement and nostalgia, "Spice Up Your Life" promises to deliver an evening of memorable performances and electrifying energy.

So mark your calendars for March 2, and get ready to spice up your life at the Mall of America.