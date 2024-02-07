Sioux Falls Child Care Centers Announce Closures; Helpline Center Steps In

In a recent development, several Apple Tree child care centers in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, have announced their impending closure by the end of February. The exception to this mass closure is the west location Apple Tree center, which is set to continue operation under fresh ownership.

Delayed Closure and New Ownership

Initially, Apple Tree had slated all its centers for closure by January 13. The decision was, however, postponed following the expression of interest from potential buyers. Despite this glimmer of hope, the prospective buyer's group has since rescinded their interest, leaving parents in a lurch and necessitating the search for alternative child care options.

Helpline Center Steps In

In light of these unfolding events, the Helpline Center has stepped forward to extend aid to the affected families. Betsy Schuester, a representative from the center, has issued an appeal to child care providers to make known their availability. Parents in need of immediate child care solutions are encouraged to reach out to the Helpline Center for referrals to facilities with vacancies, customized to their children's respective age brackets. Families can access the center's support by dialing 211 or visiting their website.

Unexpected Changes at Kidz Academy

In a separate but related incident, Kidz Academy, located on Sycamore Ave., has witnessed an unanticipated shift in staff members. Parents were caught off guard upon discovering that the director and several staff members were no longer employed at the facility. In their place were replacement workers, some of whom were from the closing Apple Tree locations. This abrupt alteration and the subsequent lack of communication have raised concerns among parents regarding the future of their children's care at Kidz Academy.