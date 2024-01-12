Simultaneous Emergence of Two Cicada Broods Expected in North America After 221 Years

Mark your calendars for a rare natural spectacle that is set to grip North America in 2024. For the first time in 221 years, the land will witness the simultaneous emergence of two periodical cicada broods – Brood XIX and Brood XIII. This unusual phenomenon is the outcome of the rare synchronization of the 13-year and 17-year cicada cycles and is expected to affect 17 states, with Illinois and Indiana bracing to experience both broods.

A Look Back in Time

Periodical cicadas, distinct from their annual counterparts, spend a significant part of their life – either 13 or 17 years – underground before making their appearance. The last time such an event occurred was in the year 1803, making this an unprecedented opportunity for nature enthusiasts and scientists alike.

Peculiarities and Precautions

Although cicadas pose no harm to humans or pets, they can inflict damage on young trees, which can be shielded using netting. Experts strongly discourage killing cicadas as they contribute to the ecosystem by enriching the soil with nutrients after their death. The males produce a distinctive, loud song to attract females, and the collective noise from large groups can reach up to 105 decibels. After the mating process, males depart first, followed by females who lay hundreds of eggs before their end. The next generation then embarks on their journey underground.

Tracking the Emergence

Cicada sightings can be followed on cicadasafari.org. The emergence is estimated to start from mid-May and continue till late June, coinciding with the rise in soil temperatures. As we approach this rare natural event, it serves as a reminder of the wonders of nature and the intricate cycles that govern our ecosystems.