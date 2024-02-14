Securys Expands in Jamaica: Boosting Data Protection and Fostering Local Talent

Securys, a distinguished data protection consultancy firm based in the United Kingdom, is poised to broaden its regional footprint with the inauguration of a new office in Jamaica. The move is aimed at bolstering ties with local organizations and assisting them in fortifying their data protection practices, particularly in light of recent security breaches and the enactment of Jamaica's Data Protection Act in December 2023.

A Strategic Expansion

Securys' expansion into the Caribbean is not merely an opportunistic venture but a strategic move designed to address the growing needs of companies grappling with data protection challenges. The new branch, located in the heart of Jamaica's bustling business district, will serve as a hub for Securys' operations in the wider Caribbean, Latin America, and North America.

Hiring Local Talent and Building a 'Center of Excellence'

In its commitment to fostering local talent, Securys plans to hire a team of skilled professionals from Jamaica. This team will form the backbone of a new 'center of excellence' dedicated to providing top-notch data protection services to clients in the region. By leveraging local expertise and integrating it with Securys' global experience, the company aims to offer tailored solutions that cater to the unique needs of businesses in the Caribbean.

Collaborating with Jamaica's Office of the Information Commissioner

Securys has been working closely with Jamaica's Office of the Information Commissioner (OIC) to ensure its services align with the country's data protection regulations. This collaboration will enable Securys to provide clients with accurate, up-to-date advice on compliance matters, helping them navigate the complexities of the Data Protection Act with confidence.

As part of this partnership, Securys will offer training programs and workshops for businesses, equipping them with the knowledge and tools they need to safeguard their data effectively. The company's expertise in data privacy and its deep understanding of the Jamaican market make it uniquely positioned to support organizations in their quest for robust data protection practices.