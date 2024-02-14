Preserving America's Agricultural Heritage: The Battle for Land and the Future of Farming

In the heart of America's agricultural landscape, a battle is brewing. A battle not just for land, but for the future of farming itself. The Increasing Land Access Security and Opportunities Act, a beacon of hope for historically underserved farmers, is making waves as it aims to fortify land capital and market access, prevent land loss, and foster farm establishment.

A Disheartening Trend

The 2022 Census of Agriculture, released by the USDA, paints a grim picture. Between 2017 and 2022, the U.S. witnessed a staggering loss of 141,733 farms, equating to approximately 7%. This alarming trend of farmland consolidation sees small and mid-sized farms dwindling at an unprecedented rate, while large farms continue to expand.

Farm Action, a leading voice in the agricultural sector, underscores the urgency of combating dominant firms controlling the food and farm system. Their call to action resonates deeply, as the very fabric of America's farming landscape hangs in the balance.

A Glimmer of Hope

Amidst this turmoil, EnerWealth Solutions emerges as a trailblazer. Their mission: to bring the benefits of renewable energy to Black farmers and landowners in North and South Carolina. EnerWealth specifically seeks out Black and small-scale landowners, including farmers, to lease their land for solar panel installations.

This innovative approach provides landowners with a consistent income stream, surpassing traditional farming leases. Moreover, it aims to inject much-needed funds into rural communities, all while retaining land ownership and agricultural use.

By 2024, EnerWealth plans to have 100 megawatts of capacity in its development pipeline, a testament to their commitment to sustainable farming practices and community development.

North Carolina's Looming Crisis

North Carolina, a state renowned for its agricultural workforce and economy, is staring down the barrel of a potential crisis. A report by the American Farmland Trust predicts the loss of 1.2 million acres of farmland due to residential development by 2040. This loss poses a significant threat to the state's top industry and job provider.

Adding to this predicament is the potential loss of 40,000 to 45,000 acres to solar facilities. The recent Carbon Plan calls for Duke Energy Carolinas and Duke Energy Progress to procure 2,350 megawatts of new solar generation by 2028, potentially threatening three and a half times the farmland preserved by the trust.

The proposed updated integrated resource plan for the Carolinas, which aims to add 17,500 MWs of new solar by 2038, could eliminate well over half a million acres of farmland in North and South Carolina. The intermittency of solar power and the need for new transmission lines to connect solar facilities to population centers further complicate matters.

As we stand on the precipice of this critical juncture, it's clear that the future of farming hinges on our ability to navigate these challenges. The Increasing Land Access Security and Opportunities Act, coupled with innovative solutions like those offered by EnerWealth Solutions, may well hold the key to preserving America's agricultural heritage.