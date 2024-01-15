Predictive Maintenance Market 2024: Insights, Trends, and Key Players

The dawn of the year 2024 has witnessed the release of a comprehensive intelligence report titled “Predictive Maintenance Market.” The report presents valuable insights into the predictive maintenance industry, a process that monitors equipment during operation to identify deterioration. It paves the way for planned maintenance schedules and significant reduction in operational costs.

Driving Factors and Challenges

Key drivers of the Predictive Maintenance (PdM) market include the adoption of Industry 4.0, growth of the manufacturing industry, the need to improve asset uptime, adoption of IoT, and the desire to extend the lifetime of aging assets. However, challenges such as implementation difficulties and data security concerns may impede market growth.

Emerging Trends

Advanced technologies like machine learning and integration with the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) are expected to give a further boost to the market. The aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic has increased the need for remote monitoring and asset management, thereby pushing the envelope for the PdM market.

Market Segmentation

The report segments the global predictive maintenance market based on components, deployment, technique, stakeholders, industry verticals, and regions. Components are divided into solutions and services, while deployment is classified as cloud or on-premise. Techniques include vibration monitoring, electrical testing, oil analysis, ultrasonic leak detectors, shock pulse, infrared, among others. Stakeholders comprise MRO, OEM/ODM, and technology integrators, and industry verticals range from manufacturing to government sectors.

The report lists major players in the predictive maintenance market such as IBM Corporation, Microsoft, SAP SE, General Electric, and others, emphasizing the importance of this market in enhancing maintenance practices, optimizing asset performance, and reducing downtime and maintenance costs across various industries.