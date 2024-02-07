Predicting Habitat Shifts in Marine Species Amid Global Warming: A New Study Reveals

A recent study published in Nature Communications by a team of scientists, including researchers from the University of Connecticut's Department of Marine Science, is shedding new light on predicting habitat shifts in marine species. The study's findings signify that as global warming escalates, the rising ocean temperatures are impacting marine habitats. Consequently, species are compelled to seek new areas suitable for survival, growth, feeding, and reproduction.

Metabolic Index: A Key Tool for Predicting Marine Habitat Viability

The researchers utilized a Metabolic Index during the study. This index measures the viability of habitats based on the ratio of environmental oxygen supply to an organism's metabolic demand. It takes into account the effects of both oxygen availability and temperature, providing a more accurate depiction of the environmental conditions that marine species need to thrive.

Shifting Habitats in North American Large Marine Ecosystems

The study's focus was on predicting habitat shifts within the upper 600 meters of 11 North American Large Marine Ecosystems (LMEs). The researchers concentrated on species with varying temperature sensitivities to hypoxia and hypoxic tolerance. The study revealed that species with medium and high-temperature sensitivity are likely to move northward. In contrast, species with low-temperature sensitivity may shift both northward and longitudinally along the southwest coast of North America.

Improving Predictions with the CESM-DPLE

The team further improved the habitat forecasts by using the Community Earth System Model-Decadal Prediction Large Ensemble (CESM-DPLE) combined with the ecological-physiological framework. This approach provided higher predictability than simple persistence forecasts. These predictions hold significant implications for marine resource management and decision-making processes, as habitat shifts can dramatically impact fishing industries and ecosystem dynamics.

The study underscores the vital importance of considering both temperature and oxygen as factors in predicting marine habitat viability. As marine habitats continue to shift due to global warming, the use of comprehensive forecasting tools such as the Metabolic Index and CESM-DPLE will become increasingly crucial to understanding and mitigating the impacts of these changes.