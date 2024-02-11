Portland State University: Empowering Indigenous STEM Scholars with Sloan Scholars Initiative

Portland State University (PSU) emerges as a beacon for Indigenous doctoral students in STEM fields, courtesy of the Sloan Centers for Systemic Change initiative. This program, backed by the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation, has chosen PSU as one of the ten institutions to partake in this transformative endeavor. With a two-year, $250,000 seed grant, PSU aims to recruit, retain, and nurture 'Sloan Scholars' through scholarships for eligible Black, Indigenous, and Latiné doctoral students.

Advertisment

A Path Towards Inclusive Excellence

The Sloan Centers for Systemic Change initiative seeks to dismantle barriers and foster inclusive excellence in higher education. PSU's selection is a testament to their commitment to diversifying programs, supporting student success, and addressing the needs of underrepresented students. The university will utilize the grant to create a welcoming environment for Indigenous students, enhancing student outcomes and ultimately shaping PSU into a destination university for these scholars.

Breaking Barriers and Empowering Scholars

Advertisment

"This grant is a significant step towards our goal of creating an inclusive and equitable educational environment," shares Dr. Vivek Narayanan, the Associate Dean for Research and Graduate Studies at PSU's Maseeh College of Engineering and Computer Science. "We aim to provide opportunities for historically underrepresented students in STEM fields and empower them to become leaders in their respective disciplines."

The Sloan Scholars scholarships are designed to alleviate financial burdens and allow students to focus on their academic pursuits. The initiative also includes mentoring and professional development opportunities to ensure the success of these scholars.

Envisioning a Diverse Future in STEM

Advertisment

The inclusion of PSU in the Sloan Centers for Systemic Change initiative signals a promising shift in the landscape of STEM education. By investing in Indigenous doctoral students, PSU is not only diversifying its programs but also contributing to a more representative and inclusive future in STEM fields.

As Dr. Narayanan asserts, "Our vision is to become a model for other minority-serving institutions. We believe that by supporting the success of our Sloan Scholars, we can create a ripple effect that will lead to more diversity, equity, and inclusion in STEM education."

The story of Portland State University's involvement in the Sloan Centers for Systemic Change initiative is one of progress and hope. It underscores the importance of investing in underrepresented students and creating educational environments that are effective and equitable for all. As PSU embarks on this journey, it carries the aspirations of Indigenous doctoral students in STEM fields, striving to pave the way for a more inclusive future.

With the support of the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation and the commitment of Portland State University, the dream of becoming a destination university for Indigenous doctoral students in STEM fields is no longer a distant vision. It is a goal within reach, a testament to the power of systemic change, and a promise for a more diverse and inclusive future in higher education.