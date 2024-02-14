Pearce Services Appoints New CEO and Expands Board of Directors in Strategic Leadership Reshuffle

In a significant leadership reshuffle, Pearce Services, the powerhouse of engineering and operations & maintenance solutions for critical infrastructure, ushers in a new era with the appointment of Michelle Edler as CEO and the elevation of Bret Forster to the Board of Directors. This strategic move comes as the company celebrates a decade of remarkable growth, propelled by organic expansion and targeted acquisitions.

A New Captain at the Helm

Michelle Edler, a seasoned veteran with over 25 years of experience in spearheading global businesses in the healthcare and energy sectors, steps into her new role as CEO. Prior to this, she served as the Chief Operating Officer of Datavant, a leading healthcare data connectivity company. Her impressive resume also includes a directorship at Aegion Corporation, a global infrastructure solutions provider.

Continuity and Growth

Bret Forster, the outgoing CEO, will transition to the Board of Directors, ensuring a smooth succession strategy that maintains continuity for Pearce's growth and reputation. His promotion is a testament to his instrumental role in the company's expansion over the past decade.

A Decade of Growth and Expansion

Over the last ten years, Pearce Services has seen an incredible surge in its operations, expanding its services to encompass engineering and renewable energy infrastructure operations and maintenance. Today, the company boasts a workforce of over 3,000 employees across North America and India, serving major companies in the renewables, electric vehicle charging, and telecom markets.

As Pearce Services embarks on this new chapter under the stewardship of Michelle Edler and the continued involvement of Bret Forster, the company is poised to further solidify its position as a leader in engineering and operations & maintenance solutions for critical infrastructure.

