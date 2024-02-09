Orebolo Triumphantly Returns to the Spotlight with Eclectic Covers and Original Tunes

Last night, the acoustic trio Orebolo, a side project of Goose members Rick Mitarotonda, Peter Anspach, and Jeff Arevalo, took center stage at The Capitol Theatre in Port Chester, New York. This marked the beginning of their much-anticipated three-night run, which has already garnered widespread acclaim from fans and critics alike.

Advertisment

A Night of Eclectic Covers and Original Tunes

Orebolo's setlist was an exquisite blend of original songs and covers that spanned a wide range of genres and styles. Among the highlights was their first-ever performance of Bob Dylan's classic 'Don't Think Twice, It's Alright'. The trio's rendition was an emotive and heartfelt tribute to the legendary songwriter, showcasing their vocal prowess and impeccable harmonies.

In addition to Dylan, Orebolo paid homage to other iconic artists such as Ilsey, Chick Corea, and Chris Thompson. Their unique interpretations of these songs breathed new life into the material, while also remaining faithful to the original spirit of the compositions.

Advertisment

Minimalist Stage Design and Warm Welcomes

The minimalist stage design allowed the focus to remain squarely on the music, creating an intimate atmosphere that fostered a deep connection between the performers and the audience. This stripped-down approach was a stark contrast to the more elaborate productions typically associated with Goose, further emphasizing Orebolo's commitment to authenticity and artistic expression.

Also in attendance was Cotter Ellis, Goose's new drummer, who received a warm welcome from the capacity crowd. Ellis' presence served as a testament to the strong bond shared by the members of both bands, as well as their mutual respect for one another's talents.

Advertisment

A Triumphant Return to the Spotlight

As Orebolo's first live performance in several months, last night's concert marked a triumphant return to the spotlight for the beloved acoustic trio. Their ability to captivate audiences with their eclectic covers and original tunes has solidified their status as a force to be reckoned with in the music industry.

With two more nights of unforgettable performances on the horizon, fans of Orebolo and Goose alike are eagerly anticipating what the rest of this sold-out run has in store. As Rick Mitarotonda, Peter Anspach, and Jeff Arevalo continue to push the boundaries of their creativity, one thing is certain: their music will continue to inspire and resonate with listeners around the world.

As the final notes of Orebolo's opening night performance echoed through The Capitol Theatre, it became clear that this was just the beginning of an extraordinary musical journey. Their seamless blend of original songs and eclectic covers has captivated audiences and critics alike, while their stripped-down stage design and commitment to authenticity have created a unique and intimate atmosphere.

With Cotter Ellis' warm welcome serving as a testament to the strong bond between Goose and Orebolo, fans can look forward to two more nights of unforgettable performances. As Orebolo continues to push the boundaries of their creativity, they will undoubtedly leave an indelible mark on the music industry and the hearts of their listeners.