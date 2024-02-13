Martin Equipment: 7-Time Onyx Circle Award Winner and a Legacy of Excellence

Martin Equipment, a legacy of four generations, secures the Onyx Circle Award from John Deere for an unprecedented seventh time.

A Legacy of Excellence

Founded in 1926, Martin Equipment, a family-owned dealership, has been a beacon of resilience and commitment to service in the heart of America. Spanning nine locations across Illinois, Iowa, and Missouri, this esteemed dealership has etched its name in the annals of John Deere Construction & Forestry by receiving the Onyx Circle Award for the seventh time.

The Onyx Circle Award: A Testament to Customer, Product, and Service Support

The Onyx Circle Award, a coveted recognition bestowed upon the top-performing dealerships in both Canada and the United States, honors exceptional achievement in customer support, product quality, and service delivery. As a recipient of this esteemed award for the seventh time, Martin Equipment has once again demonstrated its unwavering dedication to excellence.

Unparalleled Service and Customer Support

With a rich history of 14 years, Martin Equipment has consistently proven its mettle in providing outstanding customer service and product support. The dealership's success can be attributed to its unwavering commitment to understanding customer needs, delivering top-notch products, and maintaining a customer-first approach.

In an era where customer expectations are increasingly demanding, Martin Equipment has not only risen to the occasion but has also set new standards in the industry. By continuously investing in its infrastructure and personnel, the dealership has ensured that its customers receive the best possible experience, every time.

As the dealership embarks on its next chapter, it continues to uphold the values that have made it a trusted name in the industry. With a focus on innovation, customer satisfaction, and operational excellence, Martin Equipment is poised to redefine the landscape of equipment dealerships for years to come.

Key Points:

Martin Equipment, a fourth-generation family-owned dealership, has been awarded the Onyx Circle Award for the seventh time.

The Onyx Circle Award is bestowed upon top-performing dealerships in Canada and the United States for exceptional customer, product, and service support.

Established in 1926, Martin Equipment has nine locations across Illinois, Iowa, and Missouri.

The dealership's success can be attributed to its unwavering commitment to understanding customer needs, delivering top-notch products, and maintaining a customer-first approach.

Martin Equipment continues to uphold the values that have made it a trusted name in the industry, focusing on innovation, customer satisfaction, and operational excellence.

As the sun sets on another successful year, Martin Equipment stands tall, a testament to the power of hard work, dedication, and an unwavering commitment to excellence. With the Onyx Circle Award in its grasp for the seventh time, this legacy of four generations continues to set the bar high, inspiring others in the industry to strive for greatness.