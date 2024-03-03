March Travel Alert: I-5 Lane and Ramp Closures in DuPont for Corridor Improvements

Travelers navigating Interstate 5 through DuPont face scheduled disruptions as construction advances on the I-5 Mounts Road to Steilacoom-DuPont Road Corridor Improvements project. Set for the evenings of March 4th to 28th, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) has announced significant lane and ramp closures. This initiative aims to enhance safety and traffic flow by installing guardrails, excavating, setting girders, and putting in temporary lighting.

Advertisment

Project Overview

The project's scope involves comprehensive enhancements along I-5, focusing on critical areas between Center Drive and 41st Division Drive. For the duration of March, contractor crews will undertake extensive work during Monday to Thursday nights. Key activities include guardrail installation, material excavation, girder setting, and the implementation of temporary lighting fixtures. These measures are crucial for creating a safer and more efficient travel corridor.

Lane and Ramp Closures Detailed

Advertisment

Travelers should anticipate varying degrees of disruption, including single and double lane closures on northbound I-5 at Steilacoom-DuPont Road, as well as southbound lane closures between Center Drive and Berkeley Street. Furthermore, strategic ramp closures at Mounts Road, Center Drive, and Steilacoom-DuPont Road will necessitate detours. WSDOT ensures that no more than two consecutive ramps will be closed simultaneously, minimizing inconvenience while facilitating necessary improvements.

Planning Your Route

With the potential for delays, drivers are encouraged to plan their travel accordingly. Real-time traffic information can be accessed via the WSDOT app, the statewide travel map, and regional Twitter feeds. These resources offer updates on closures and detours, empowering travelers to make informed decisions and adjust their routes as needed. For those regularly commuting through the affected segments, exploring alternate schedules or routes during the closure periods may be advantageous.

As the I-5 Corridor Improvements project progresses, the anticipated enhancements promise to yield long-term benefits in terms of safety and traffic efficiency. Although the current closures may pose temporary inconveniences, the outcomes aim to substantially improve the overall travel experience on one of Washington's key thoroughfares. Motorists are advised to stay informed and adjust their travel plans to navigate the upcoming changes with minimal disruption.