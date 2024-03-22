Manhunt Ends: Idaho White Supremacist Inmate, Accomplice Captured After Escape

Following a daring escape and subsequent manhunt, Idaho law enforcement officials have successfully apprehended Skylar Meade, an inmate affiliated with the Aryan Knights white supremacist gang, and his accomplice Nicholas Umphenour. The duo, wanted for an attack on corrections officers during a hospital visit and potentially linked to two homicides while on the run, are now in custody, highlighting the persistent challenge of white supremacist gangs within the prison system.

Escaped Under Dramatic Circumstances

Skylar Meade's escape was nothing short of cinematic, involving a calculated attack on corrections officers as he was being transported from a Boise hospital. Meade, serving a 20-year sentence for shooting at a sheriff's sergeant in 2017, and Umphenour, his accomplice, managed to evade capture initially, sparking a widespread manhunt. Their time on the lam raised significant concerns, particularly with the revelation of their possible involvement in two homicides during their flight from justice.

The Aryan Knights and White Supremacist Gangs in Prisons

The Aryan Knights, formed in the 1990s within Idaho's prison system, is a notorious example of the type of white supremacist gangs that operate both behind bars and on the streets. With approximately 150 members incarcerated and an additional 100 on the outside, the gang engages in various criminal activities, from drug trafficking to violent crimes. Their activities are part of a larger national issue, with the Anti-Defamation League identifying 75 different white supremacist prison gangs across at least 38 states, underscoring the pervasive influence of these groups within the U.S. prison system.

Implications of the Arrest

The capture of Meade and Umphenour not only brings an end to their brief period of freedom but also serves as a critical moment in the fight against organized white supremacist activity in the United States. Law enforcement's swift action in apprehending these individuals sends a strong message to similar gangs operating within and outside of prison walls. As investigations continue, particularly into the alleged homicides, the case against Meade and Umphenour could reveal deeper insights into the operations of white supremacist gangs and potentially disrupt their activities further.