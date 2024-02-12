Lumos Brings Fiber Optic Internet to New Hanover County: A Leap Towards Digital Inclusion

Lumos Illuminates New Hanover County: Fiber Optic Internet on the Horizon

Advertisment

In an era where digital connectivity shapes our lives, Lumos, a trailblazing 100% Fiber Optic Internet provider, promises to revolutionize the landscape of New Hanover County, North Carolina. As of February 12, 2024, the company has triumphantly completed its engineering phase and is poised to embark on the construction of a cutting-edge network, backed by a substantial $56 million investment.

A Beacon of Digital Progress

Lumos' commitment to enhancing the quality of life for residents and businesses in Wilmington, Carolina Beach, and neighboring communities is evident in their ambitious plan to deploy 655 miles of fiber optic technology. This expansion aims to bridge the digital divide, providing fast and reliable internet services to underserved areas.

Advertisment

As the first fiber provider for most of the region, Lumos' arrival is a game-changer. The implications of this development extend beyond mere convenience, with the potential to bolster economic growth and facilitate remote work and learning opportunities.

Unparalleled Connectivity and Local Expertise

Lumos is renowned for its unwavering dedication to delivering local, expert customer service. The company's Total Home Wi-Fi, voice, and streaming services across North Carolina and Virginia have garnered a reputation for seamless connectivity.

Advertisment

Their 100% Fiber Optic network guarantees ultra-fast internet access, enabling users to navigate the digital world with ease and confidence. This significant leap forward in connectivity stands to greatly improve the lives of New Hanover County residents and businesses alike.

Bridging the Digital Divide

In a world increasingly reliant on digital technology, the disparity in internet access between urban and rural areas has become a pressing issue. Recognizing this challenge, Lumos has made it their mission to bridge the digital divide, ensuring that no community is left behind.

Their expansion into New Hanover County represents a crucial step in this journey, bringing state-of-the-art fiber optic technology to those who need it most. By providing fast and reliable internet services, Lumos is empowering residents and businesses to thrive in today's interconnected world.

As construction commences, anticipation builds for the transformative impact Lumos' fiber optic internet will have on the lives of New Hanover County residents. The future is bright, and Lumos is leading the charge towards a more connected, digitally inclusive tomorrow.