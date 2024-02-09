Local Man Arrested on Drug Charges: Shallotte Community in Shock

In an unassuming Shallotte neighborhood, the quiet hum of daily life was abruptly interrupted last Thursday as local law enforcement apprehended a 33-year-old man on an array of drug charges. Darin Wayne Robinson, a familiar face in the community, now finds himself at the center of a story that has left many of his neighbors shocked and disheartened.

From Anonymous Tips to Arrest

The sequence of events leading to Robinson's arrest began several weeks ago when concerned citizens started reporting suspicious activities to the Brunswick County Sheriff's Office. As the volume of tips and complaints grew, investigators began piecing together a picture of alleged drug-related activities taking place at Robinson's residence on Shell Point Rd SW.

With enough information gathered, the Brunswick County Sheriff's Office obtained a search warrant and set their plan into motion. Last Thursday afternoon, deputies conducted a traffic stop involving Robinson, ultimately leading them to execute the search warrant at his home.

A Hidden Trove of Illicit Substances

Upon entering Robinson's residence, law enforcement officers uncovered a substantial cache of drugs and paraphernalia. The items seized included Schedule I controlled substances such as fentanyl, cocaine, Schedule II controlled substances like methamphetamine, and Schedule III controlled substances, specifically Suboxone strips.

As the evidence mounted, it became clear that Robinson was not only in possession of these illicit substances but also allegedly engaged in their distribution. Consequently, he was charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell, and distribute (PWIMSD) each of the aforementioned drugs.

Facing the Consequences

Following his arrest, Darin Wayne Robinson was transported to the Brunswick County Detention Facility. He is currently being held under a bond of $50,000 as he awaits trial. The community that once knew him as a neighbor is now left to grapple with the reality of the allegations against him.

As the dust settles on this unexpected turn of events, residents of Shallotte are reminded of the crucial role they play in maintaining the safety and wellbeing of their community. The cooperation between the Brunswick County Sheriff's Office and local citizens in this case serves as a testament to the power of vigilance and the importance of speaking up when something seems amiss.

For now, the story of Darin Wayne Robinson remains an unfolding chapter in the annals of Shallotte's history – a stark reminder that sometimes, even in the most unassuming of places, darkness can lurk beneath the surface.