Little Star: The North Carolina Horse with a Peculiar Sleeping Habit

In the serene landscape of North Carolina, a horse named Little Star at the Corolla Wild Horse Fund has become the center of attention for a quirky behavior. Known for lying completely on her side, she mimics the appearance of being ‘dead,’ only to rise again on all four legs, causing both surprise and amusement. A video of this peculiar habit on Facebook has won the hearts of thousands, revealing Little Star’s tendency to sleep in this unusual way, particularly during the winter months when she basks in the warmth of the sun.

Little Star: A Star in the Making

The farm staff, each time they catch sight of Little Star in this state, confess to being startled. They often find themselves calling out her name, just to make sure she’s alright. Meg Puckett, the herd manager, explains that while horses usually take short naps standing up, thanks to a ligament in their hind legs that locks, they actually require lying down to achieve the necessary REM sleep, which is vital for their health.

REM Sleep: A Vital Requirement for Horses

Horses need 30-60 minutes of REM sleep daily to avoid sleep deprivation issues, mirroring the necessities of human sleep patterns. Little Star’s unique sleep habit, although surprising, is a testament to this requirement.

The Corolla Wild Horse Fund: A Safe Haven

The Corolla Wild Horse Fund is a dedicated organization caring for horses removed from the wild due to health or safety reasons. Little Star found a home with the organization in 2017. The Corolla Wild Horses are native to the northern beaches of Corolla and Carova, which are only accessible by four-wheel-drive vehicles. Visitors are urged to respect the horses’ natural habitat, refraining from feeding them and maintaining a distance of at least 50 feet from these majestic creatures.