en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
North America

Little Star: The North Carolina Horse with a Peculiar Sleeping Habit

author
By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: December 28, 2023 at 4:17 am EST
Little Star: The North Carolina Horse with a Peculiar Sleeping Habit

In the serene landscape of North Carolina, a horse named Little Star at the Corolla Wild Horse Fund has become the center of attention for a quirky behavior. Known for lying completely on her side, she mimics the appearance of being ‘dead,’ only to rise again on all four legs, causing both surprise and amusement. A video of this peculiar habit on Facebook has won the hearts of thousands, revealing Little Star’s tendency to sleep in this unusual way, particularly during the winter months when she basks in the warmth of the sun.

Little Star: A Star in the Making

The farm staff, each time they catch sight of Little Star in this state, confess to being startled. They often find themselves calling out her name, just to make sure she’s alright. Meg Puckett, the herd manager, explains that while horses usually take short naps standing up, thanks to a ligament in their hind legs that locks, they actually require lying down to achieve the necessary REM sleep, which is vital for their health.

REM Sleep: A Vital Requirement for Horses

Horses need 30-60 minutes of REM sleep daily to avoid sleep deprivation issues, mirroring the necessities of human sleep patterns. Little Star’s unique sleep habit, although surprising, is a testament to this requirement.

The Corolla Wild Horse Fund: A Safe Haven

The Corolla Wild Horse Fund is a dedicated organization caring for horses removed from the wild due to health or safety reasons. Little Star found a home with the organization in 2017. The Corolla Wild Horses are native to the northern beaches of Corolla and Carova, which are only accessible by four-wheel-drive vehicles. Visitors are urged to respect the horses’ natural habitat, refraining from feeding them and maintaining a distance of at least 50 feet from these majestic creatures.

0
logo

Join the revolution today with our BNN App.

appstore googleplay
Learn more arrow
North America Wildlife
author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Batman and Spider-Man Dominate 2023's Top Comic Book Sales

By Aqsa Younas Rana

'12.12: The Day' Marks New Milestone in Korean Cinema's Global Rise

By BNN Correspondents

Record-Breaking Drug Seizure by Hong Kong Customs in 2023

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Tower, Minnesota: More Than Just America's Coldest Town

By BNN Correspondents

Wealthy North Americans Struggle with Self-Perception Amid Economic Un ...
@BNN Newsroom · 2 days
Wealthy North Americans Struggle with Self-Perception Amid Economic Un ...
heart comment 0
NORAD Tracks Santa’s Journey in Annual Tradition

By Salman Akhtar

NORAD Tracks Santa's Journey in Annual Tradition
US, South Korea, and Japan Unite Against North Korea’s Aggression

By Olalekan Adigun

US, South Korea, and Japan Unite Against North Korea's Aggression
Punjab’s Green Move: 10,000 E-Bikes for Students to Boost Sustainable Transportation

By Mazhar Abbas

Punjab's Green Move: 10,000 E-Bikes for Students to Boost Sustainable Transportation
Colombian Military Forces Successfully Rescue Kidnapped Citizen in Buenavista

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Colombian Military Forces Successfully Rescue Kidnapped Citizen in Buenavista
Latest Headlines
World News
Qatar Court Commutes Death Sentences of Indian Navy Personnel: A Diplomatic Triumph for India
21 seconds
Qatar Court Commutes Death Sentences of Indian Navy Personnel: A Diplomatic Triumph for India
President Pedro Sánchez Highlights Spain's Role in International Security During Military Base Visit
26 seconds
President Pedro Sánchez Highlights Spain's Role in International Security During Military Base Visit
The Iron Claw: A Glimpse into the Tragic Tale of Wrestling's Von Erich Family
40 seconds
The Iron Claw: A Glimpse into the Tragic Tale of Wrestling's Von Erich Family
Russian Poets Sentenced for Anti-War Poetry: A Blow to Freedom of Expression
43 seconds
Russian Poets Sentenced for Anti-War Poetry: A Blow to Freedom of Expression
Jharkhand CM Open to Attend Ram Temple Inauguration, Awaits Official Invite
2 mins
Jharkhand CM Open to Attend Ram Temple Inauguration, Awaits Official Invite
LawConnect Clinches Victory in Thrilling Sydney to Hobart Yacht Race
4 mins
LawConnect Clinches Victory in Thrilling Sydney to Hobart Yacht Race
Nepal's Election Commission Gears Up for Nomination Process of National Assembly Election
6 mins
Nepal's Election Commission Gears Up for Nomination Process of National Assembly Election
David Warner Bids Emotional Farewell to MCG After Final Test Innings
6 mins
David Warner Bids Emotional Farewell to MCG After Final Test Innings
Lifeblood to Lift Ban on Gay Blood Donations in Move Towards Inclusivity
7 mins
Lifeblood to Lift Ban on Gay Blood Donations in Move Towards Inclusivity
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
1 hour
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
2 hours
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets
3 hours
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets
Cable Beach Christmas Tragedy: Lawrence James Coomerang Charged with Murder
3 hours
Cable Beach Christmas Tragedy: Lawrence James Coomerang Charged with Murder
Urgent Safety Warnings Issued After Six Drowning Incidents in NSW Since Christmas Eve
3 hours
Urgent Safety Warnings Issued After Six Drowning Incidents in NSW Since Christmas Eve
Australia to Offer Free Vaccines at Community Pharmacies
3 hours
Australia to Offer Free Vaccines at Community Pharmacies
Rising Drowning Toll in New South Wales Underscores Deadliest Time for Beachgoers
5 hours
Rising Drowning Toll in New South Wales Underscores Deadliest Time for Beachgoers
Christmas Day Tragedy: Man Charged with Murder in Broome, Western Australia
6 hours
Christmas Day Tragedy: Man Charged with Murder in Broome, Western Australia
2024: A Year of Sporting Milestones Headlined by the Paris Olympics
6 hours
2024: A Year of Sporting Milestones Headlined by the Paris Olympics

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app