Lexington Tragedy: Fire Captain Dies, Two Arrested for Breaking and Entering, Drug Charges

In a harrowing incident that shook the Lexington community, Captain Ronnie Metcalf of the Lexington Fire Department succumbed to severe burns after a house fire, marking a tragic loss. The blaze, which has since ignited an extensive investigation, led to the arrest of two individuals, Brandon Alan Hoskins and Stacie Blair Stegall, on charges of breaking and entering, alongside drug-related offenses.

Tragic Fire Leads to Veteran Firefighter's Death

Shortly after midnight on a fateful Tuesday, firefighters were dispatched to a residence engulfed in flames. Despite their best efforts, the operation took a grave turn when Captain Metcalf, a 19-year veteran, was reported missing following an emergency evacuation of the crew. Later found and rushed to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Hospital, Metcalf had sustained burns on 60% of his body, ultimately leading to his death. The community and fire department are mourning the loss of a dedicated firefighter whose bravery was exemplified in his final call to duty.

Investigation Unveils Illegal Activities

In the aftermath of the tragedy, the Lexington Police Department's ongoing investigation took a significant turn with the arrest of Hoskins and Stegall. Found in a different location from the fire, the duo faced initial misdemeanor charges for breaking and entering. Subsequent searches revealed possession of methamphetamines and drug paraphernalia, adding felony charges to their rap sheet. Currently held at Davidson County Jail without bond, their connection to the fire remains a pivotal aspect of the investigation, drawing in multiple agencies including the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco Firearms and Explosives.

Community and Department Rally for Justice

The loss of Captain Metcalf has not only left a void in the Lexington Fire Department but has also galvanized the community and fellow first responders to seek justice for their fallen hero. As the investigation continues, authorities are urging anyone with information to come forward. The collective effort underscores a resolve to uncover the truth behind the tragic fire and hold those responsible accountable. Meanwhile, the department is rallying to honor the memory of Captain Metcalf, whose legacy of service and sacrifice will forever be etched in the hearts of those he served.