Kidscreen Summit 2024: Major Deals and Developments in Children's Entertainment

The children's entertainment industry has emerged from the Kidscreen Summit 2024 in San Diego with a flurry of new business developments, as titans of the sector commit to fresh content and expand their global reach. The BBC, Alphablocks, and Blue Zoo Animation Studio have sealed a landmark five-year deal to bring new episodes of the cherished Blocks franchise to CBeebies until 2027. Meanwhile, Cisneros Kids and Toonz Media Group have joined forces for 'Nerlies: Space Babies,' a new CG-animated preschool series, while Superights and Statement Worldwide are making significant strides in distribution and marketing.

BBC and Blue Zoo Animation Studio Partner for CBeebies Blocks Content

February 8, 2024 - Kate Morton, a senior BBC Children's executive, hails the collaboration between the BBC, Alphablocks, and Blue Zoo Animation Studio as "the largest of its type." The partnership will yield new episodes of the Blocks franchise, comprising Alphablocks, Numberblocks, and Colourblocks. This content will captivate young minds on CBeebies with its engaging, educational, and entertaining programming. The deal ensures a steady stream of fresh episodes until 2027, a significant milestone for children's educational programming.

Cisneros Kids and Toonz Media Group Join Forces for 'Nerlies: Space Babies'

In another notable development, Cisneros Kids, based in Miami, has entered a co-production and distribution agreement with Toonz Media Group for 'Nerlies: Space Babies,' a new CG-animated preschool series. The series draws inspiration from the Mexican toy company Distroller's doll range. With its unique blend of imagination and learning, 'Nerlies: Space Babies' is poised to carve a niche in children's entertainment. The series is slated for a 2026 premiere, with Cisneros managing distribution in Latin America and North America, and Toonz handling other markets.

Superights and Statement Worldwide Make Strides in Distribution and Marketing

Superights, a distributor, has acquired sales rights for new seasons of various children's shows, such as Koumi's Animated Picture Book, Clay Time, and Croco Doc. The company has already secured deals in Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. Meanwhile, the Canadian PR firm Statement Worldwide has launched Statement Animation, a new division dedicated to the marketing and distribution of animated content in North America. This new division comes as part of a wider rebrand and expansion, which now includes consumer products and media tech divisions.

The Kidscreen Summit 2024 has undoubtedly catalyzed growth in the children's entertainment industry, with notable agreements and expansions signaling a promising future for content creators and distributors alike. As the sector continues to evolve, the focus remains on delivering high-quality, engaging, and educational content that resonates with young audiences worldwide.