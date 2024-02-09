Justice Delayed: The Search for Marshadrick Waddy, Wanted for the 2017 Murder of Damian Mitchell

On the evening of July 28, 2017, in the quiet 4800 block of Ira Street in North Little Rock, Damian Mitchell's life was brutally cut short by gun violence. The 36-year-old bail bondsman was found near the train tracks, leaving behind a community in shock and a family in mourning. Now, nearly six years later, the North Little Rock Police Department (NLRPD) continues its relentless pursuit of justice, actively searching for Marshadrick V. Waddy, aged 37, the man wanted for Mitchell's murder.

Advertisment

A Trail of Violence

Marshadrick Waddy is no stranger to the criminal justice system. He is currently wanted for capital murder and aggravated robbery in connection with Mitchell's death. As the NLRPD diligently follows leads and uncovers new information, they remain hopeful that Waddy's apprehension is imminent. However, the case is further complicated by additional charges filed against Waddy for a separate crime that occurred just two weeks prior.

On July 15, 2017, Waddy was charged with three felonies, including aggravated robbery, first-degree battery, and theft of property by threat of serious physical injury. The details of this crime remain undisclosed, but the severity of the charges underscores the urgency of Waddy's capture. A hearing for these charges is scheduled for February 20, further emphasizing the need for swift action.

Advertisment

A Community in Search of Answers

As the NLRPD works tirelessly to bring Waddy to justice, the community grapples with the aftermath of Mitchell's tragic death. A longtime bail bondsman, Mitchell had deep roots in central Arkansas, where he built a reputation for his professional and personal integrity.

Mark Robinson, a neighbor who identified Mitchell after authorities arrived at the scene, remembers him as a kind and compassionate man. "He was always willing to lend a helping hand," Robinson shared. "It's a shame that someone with such a big heart was taken from us so soon."

Advertisment

The impact of Mitchell's death extends beyond his immediate community. He was also set to stand trial in October 2017 on federal charges related to his alleged involvement in a drug ring in central Arkansas. While the circumstances surrounding these charges remain unclear, they add another layer of complexity to the case.

The Search Continues

Waddy's last known whereabouts are believed to be in the vicinity of his family connections in Sherwood, Dumas, or Pine Bluff. However, the NLRPD is not ruling out the possibility that he may have fled the state or even the country. Detective Michael Gibbons, who is leading the investigation, urges anyone with information on Waddy's whereabouts to come forward.

Advertisment

"We understand that people may be hesitant to get involved," Detective Gibbons acknowledges. "But we want to assure the public that any information they provide will be handled with the utmost discretion and sensitivity. Our primary goal is to ensure that justice is served for Damian Mitchell and his family."

As the search for Marshadrick Waddy continues, the NLRPD remains steadfast in its commitment to bringing closure to the Mitchell family and the North Little Rock community. In a world where violence can shatter lives in an instant, their pursuit of justice serves as a testament to the resilience of the human spirit and the unwavering belief that every life matters.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Marshadrick V. Waddy, please contact the North Little Rock Police Department or your local law enforcement agency. Together, we can make a difference and ensure that justice prevails.