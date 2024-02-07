ITS Logistics Unveils AI-Driven Container Management Platform, ContainerAI

ITS Logistics, a significant player in the supply chain services sector, has unveiled a groundbreaking container management and visibility platform - ContainerAI. The AI-powered system, which has been under development for the last two years, is aimed at revolutionizing drayage and intermodal services across North America. The platform provides shippers with granular insights into multiple stages of the transportation process, including ocean voyages, trucking, rail transport, and port-related charges.

Advertisment

Optimizing Costs and Supply Chain Operations with ContainerAI

ContainerAI offers an unprecedented level of transparency and control over container movements. With its ability to manage 99.8% of ITS customer container movements, the platform stands as a testament to its efficiency. Beyond providing insights, the platform's capabilities extend to helping users significantly reduce costs, avoid fees, and enhance supply chain operations. A major manufacturing company, for instance, has benefited greatly from the platform, successfully saving considerable amounts in detention and demurrage fees.

Drawing on Big Data and Machine Learning

Advertisment

The platform's strength lies in its ability to aggregate data from a variety of sources. By harnessing the power of machine learning, ContainerAI provides accurate and reliable predictions, making it an indispensable tool for shippers. The platform allows access either through the ITS website or via an open API, facilitating integration with other transportation management systems.

More Than Just a Visibility Platform

ContainerAI distinguishes itself by offering a robust suite of solutions. Along with network engineering, it provides specialized industrial services and complete container management solutions. The platform's predictive technology is designed to minimize assessorial fees and offer real-time and historical data for decision-making, reporting, and freight auditing. ITS Logistics also underscores the platform's swift onboarding process and the internal expertise that drove its development, emphasizing that it is indeed a tool developed 'by operators, for operators.'