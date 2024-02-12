International Roadcheck 2024: Focus on Tractor Protection Systems and Controlled Substances

This May, brace yourself for the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance's (CVSA) 72-hour International Roadcheck. Scheduled from May 14-16, the event will zero in on tractor protection systems and the possession of alcohol and controlled substances. An army of CVSA-certified law enforcement personnel from Canada, Mexico, and the United States will descend upon commercial motor vehicles and drivers, scrutinizing them for compliance with regulations.

The Who, What, and Where of the International Roadcheck

The International Roadcheck is an annual event orchestrated by the CVSA. This year's focus will be on inspecting tractor protection systems and clamping down on the possession of alcohol and controlled substances. During this 72-hour window, thousands of commercial motor vehicles and drivers will undergo rigorous inspections. Compliant vehicles will receive CVSA decals, while those found in violation will be barred from operating until the necessary rectifications are made.

A Stark Contrast: Canada vs. the U.S.

Last year's event saw a stark contrast between the out-of-service rates in Canada and the United States. While Canada reported a 20.5% out-of-service rate for inspected vehicles, the U.S. stood at a slightly lower 19.3%. This disparity underscores the importance of the event in raising awareness about critical vehicle components and the dangers of controlled substance and alcohol possession in the workplace.

A Growing Concern: Prohibited Drivers in the U.S. Drug and Alcohol Clearinghouse

The increasing number of prohibited drivers in the U.S. Drug and Alcohol Clearinghouse is a cause for concern. The International Roadcheck serves as a reminder of the importance of preventing the possession of controlled substances and alcohol in the workplace to enhance road safety. By conducting these thorough inspections, the CVSA aims to ensure that commercial motor vehicles and drivers adhere to the highest safety standards.

Roadcheck 2024: A Call to Action

As we approach the International Roadcheck 2024, the CVSA's commitment to road safety is more crucial than ever. With a focus on tractor protection systems and the prevention of controlled substance and alcohol possession, this event serves as a call to action for the commercial motor vehicle industry. By working together, we can ensure the safety of our roads and the well-being of those who travel on them.

The International Roadcheck is not just an inspection blitz; it's a testament to the CVSA's dedication to upholding the highest safety standards. As we look forward to this year's event, let's remember the importance of compliance and the role we all play in making our roads safer.