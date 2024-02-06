Instructional Assistant Arrested for Allegedly Photographing Student in Union County

Union County, North Carolina, was stunned recently when Hannah Embrey, a 19-year-old instructional assistant, was arrested for allegedly taking an inappropriate photograph of a student. The incident occurred at Shiloh Valley Primary School, an institution dedicated to nurturing young learners from pre-K to second grade.

The Charges

Embrey was formally charged with misdemeanor peeping into a room with a photo device and the more severe charge of felony disseminating a photo obtained by peeping. The gravity of these charges reflects the serious breach of trust and potential harm to the student involved.

The Response

In response to the arrest, Union County Public Schools promptly placed Embrey on administrative leave pending further investigation. This move signals the school's commitment to upholding the safety and privacy of its students, even in the face of challenging situations.

The Investigation

The Union County Sheriff's Office, under the leadership of Sheriff Eddie Cathey, carried out a swift and thorough investigation following the alert. Sheriff Cathey underscored the paramount importance of child safety and privacy, calling for anyone with additional information to come forward and assist their detectives.

The incident at Shiloh Valley Primary School and the subsequent arrest of Embrey have undoubtedly sent shockwaves through Union County. Yet, in these trying times, the school and law enforcement authorities are working diligently to ensure the protection of their students, prioritizing their safety and wellbeing above all else.