North America

IDEXX Laboratories Boosts Pet Healthcare with Expanded Diagnostic Platform

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:42 am EST
IDEXX Laboratories Boosts Pet Healthcare with Expanded Diagnostic Platform

In a significant stride towards enhanced pet healthcare, IDEXX Laboratories, Inc., a globally recognized force in pet healthcare innovation, has announced the expansion of its Fecal Dx antigen testing platform. This development catapults the testing platform’s capabilities, now including the detection of Cystoisospora, a common intestinal parasite that predominantly affects young dogs and cats.

IDEXX’s Expanded Testing Platform

The new addition brings to the fore a revolution in the detection of intestinal parasites. It bolsters the platform’s ability to detect the most common and clinically relevant intestinal parasites, including hookworms, roundworms, whipworms, flea tapeworms, and now, Cystoisospora. This parasite is notorious for causing symptoms such as diarrhea, weight loss, and dehydration among young pets.

The enhanced Fecal Dx antigen tests now provide a more accurate and earlier detection of these parasites, outpacing traditional flotation tests that rely solely on the presence of eggs. This expansion is a testament to IDEXX’s commitment to continuous innovation and early detection of intestinal parasites which affect one in five dogs.

Launch Timeline and Availability

The launch is slated for March in North America, with a global release expected in Q3 2024. The tests will be available at IDEXX Reference Laboratories. With this expansion, IDEXX continues to promote better patient outcomes and increased operational efficiency in veterinary practices. These new tests will include Cystoisospora detection without additional charges to customers, a move that underscores IDEXX’s commitment to accessible pet healthcare.

Reinforcing Preventive Care

The Companion Animal Parasite Council recommends regular fecal testing for puppies, kittens, and adult pets, underlining the importance of such reliable diagnostic tools. The Fecal Dx antigen tests, which can now detect up to five times more infections, are set to become a pivotal part of veterinary preventive care.

Besides the testing platform, IDEXX also offers the FecalChek Home Collection Kit for convenient specimen submission by pet owners. This move further simplifies the diagnostic process, allowing pet owners to participate actively in their pets’ healthcare.

With its headquarters in Maine and a global footprint that includes nearly 11,000 employees, IDEXX Laboratories continues to provide diagnostic and software products and services, supporting veterinary medicine while ensuring the safety of milk and water.

North America Pets
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape.

