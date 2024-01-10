en English
North America

Heavy Rain Transforms Looking Glass Falls, Draws Visitors Despite Floods

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 10, 2024 at 9:55 am EST
Heavy Rain Transforms Looking Glass Falls, Draws Visitors Despite Floods

In the heart of Transylvania County, North Carolina, an unusual event unfolded this week. Torrential rainfall, while causing disruptions and closures, brought an unexpected twist to the county’s famed Looking Glass Falls in Pisgah National Forest. Despite the flooding, the increased water flow transformed the popular tourist spot into an even more captivating spectacle, attracting attention from locals and visitors alike.

When Rainfall Transforms a Landscape

Among the visitors was 7-year-old Russell Sheppard from Hendersonville. Enthralled by the waterfall’s altered state, Sheppard likened it to a volcano due to the heightened mist, a testament to the powerful impact of the rainfall. The falls, usually serene and tranquil, took on a newfound vigor under the influence of the torrential downpour, their allure heightened rather than diminished by the adverse weather conditions.

A County Under Siege by Rain

The National Weather Service reported an astonishing 3.5 to 4 inches of rain had already fallen across the county, with predictions of an additional 2 to 3 inches. The relentless rain led to the French Broad River level at Rosman exceeding 9 feet, with a potential to approach 12 feet. The threat of flash flooding, landslides, and the perils of driving on flooded roads loomed large.

Impact on Local Life

Life in Transylvania County was thrown off balance. Roads were submerged, businesses shuttered, and public schools along with county offices had to close their doors. Yet, even in the midst of these disruptions, the county found a silver lining in the form of the transformed Looking Glass Falls. Vehicles lined up along the road, their occupants eager to witness the falls’ majestic transformation under the influence of the heavy rainfall.

North America Weather
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

