Heart Announces Extended 2024 'Royal Flush Tour' Dates with Star-Studded Lineup: Full Schedule Revealed

Heart, the iconic rock band led by sisters Ann and Nancy Wilson, has revealed an exciting expansion to their much-anticipated 2024 reunion tour, the 'Royal Flush Tour'. After a five-year hiatus, the legendary group is set to electrify fans with live performances across North America and Europe, starting April 20 in Greenville, South Carolina. An impressive lineup of special guests, including Cheap Trick, BTO featuring Randy Bachman, and Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening, will join Heart on various dates, making this tour a monumental event in rock history.
Unveiling the Extended Dates
Originally scheduled to conclude in September, the Royal Flush Tour will now run through mid-December, with the newly announced dates kicking off on September 26 in San Francisco, California. These additional concerts will bring Heart to major cities such as Los Angeles, Nashville, and New York City, ensuring that more fans have the opportunity to experience the band's legendary music live. The tour will wrap up with a grand finale on December 15 in Las Vegas, promising an unforgettable close to Heart's triumphant return to the stage.
Special Guests and Fan Expectations
Heart's decision to include a variety of special guests has heightened anticipation for the tour. Fans can look forward to performances by rock legends Cheap Trick and select appearances by BTO featuring Randy Bachman and Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening. This eclectic mix of supporting acts adds an extra layer of excitement to the tour, showcasing the Wilson sisters' commitment to delivering a dynamic and memorable live music experience. Ticket sales for the newly announced dates are set to begin later this week, with a presale for Citi cardmembers already underway.
A Historical Milestone
The Royal Flush Tour marks Heart's first series of live shows since their 2019 Love Alive Tour and comes after the band celebrated its 50th anniversary last year. The tour not only signifies the Wilson sisters' reconciliation after a brief rift but also highlights their dedication to their music and fans. Both Ann and Nancy have expressed their excitement about reconnecting with fans and the unique energy that live performances bring. Their time apart, spent on solo projects, has only served to strengthen their musical partnership, promising an even more powerful and cohesive show for attendees.
As Heart prepares to hit the road for their Royal Flush Tour, fans around the world eagerly await the chance to witness these rock legends live. With an expanded schedule, a lineup of special guests, and the promise of an electrifying live experience, the tour is set to be a highlight of 2024's music calendar. As the dates draw closer, the anticipation builds for what is sure to be an unforgettable series of performances by one of rock music's most enduring and beloved bands.