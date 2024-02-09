Hamburg, NY Seeks Visionary Planning Director to Shape the Town's Future

Hamburg, a quaint town nestled in the heart of Erie County, New York, is on the hunt for a new Planning Director. This full-time position, offering an annual salary between $70,000 and $76,000, comes with a unique set of responsibilities and challenges that promise to shape the town's future.

The Role: A Blend of Vision and Execution

The Planning Director will be tasked with directing the town's planning activities, coordinating department functions and policies, and exercising professional judgment in the development and implementation of planning studies. This role requires a delicate balance of vision and execution, as the successful candidate will need to oversee both the strategic direction of the town's development and the day-to-day operations of the planning department.

The Planning Director will also supervise subordinate technical and non-technical staff, ensuring that the team is working cohesively towards the town's goals. This leadership position reports directly to the Town Supervisor, underscoring the importance of the role in shaping Hamburg's future.

The Candidate: A Seasoned Professional with a Passion for Planning

The successful candidate for this provisional appointment will be expected to score within the top 3 candidates of Erie County residents or within the top 3 candidates of Town of Hamburg residents if they live in the town in the upcoming Civil Service Exam. This requirement reflects the town's commitment to hiring the best and brightest talent to lead its planning efforts.

While the town values local knowledge and experience, it is also open to candidates from Erie County who can bring fresh perspectives and innovative ideas to the table. The ideal candidate will have a Master's degree in urban planning or a related field and five years of experience in urban planning, with at least two years in a supervisory role.

The Process: A Call to Action

Interested candidates are invited to submit a Civil Service application, resume, and three references to the Town of Hamburg Personnel Department by February 28, 2024. This open call reflects the town's commitment to transparency and fairness in its hiring processes.

As Hamburg embarks on this exciting new chapter, it is looking for a leader who can navigate the complexities of urban planning, engage with the community, and drive the town's development forward. The successful candidate will play a crucial role in shaping the town's future and leaving a lasting legacy.

In a time when the world is rapidly changing, and the importance of thoughtful planning has never been more apparent, Hamburg offers a unique opportunity for a seasoned professional to make a meaningful impact. As the town looks to the future, it is hopeful that the right candidate will rise to the challenge and help write the next chapter in Hamburg's story.

With the application deadline fast approaching, Hamburg eagerly awaits the arrival of its new Planning Director. This individual will not only be tasked with shaping the town's physical landscape but also with fostering a sense of community and ensuring that Hamburg remains a vibrant and welcoming place for generations to come.