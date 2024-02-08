Gallery Restaurant Shines in Forbes Travel Guide 2024 Star Awards

Charlotte's Gallery Restaurant Shines Among the World's Best in Forbes Travel Guide 2024

In a culinary landscape that continues to evolve and impress, Charlotte's vibrant food scene has received international acclaim. With the recent announcement of the Forbes Travel Guide 2024 Star Awards, six North Carolina restaurants have been honored among the best global hotels, restaurants, spas, and ocean cruises. Among the celebrated eateries, Gallery Restaurant at The Ballantyne, A Luxury Collection Hotel, has emerged as a standout destination.

A Transformation from Steel Magnolias to Sophistication

Initially overshadowed by its decor reminiscent of the film 'Steel Magnolias,' Gallery Restaurant underwent a significant renovation in 2013. This transformation catapulted it into the ranks of innovative and sophisticated dining destinations. The once bright yellow dining room and oversized floral accents have given way to a refined atmosphere that allows the exceptional food to truly shine.

Open for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and weekend brunch, Gallery Restaurant showcases art from Awaken Gallery and offers inventive American cuisine with a farm-to-table approach. Chef de cuisine David Moore's updated menu is a testament to the power of fresh, local ingredients, giving classic Southern dishes a modern twist.

A Bar That Raises the Bar

The Gallery Restaurant's bar has become a hotspot in itself, boasting a Manhattan-esque ambiance characterized by oversized armchairs, dark wood paneling, coffered ceilings, and a backlit bar with sleek leather stools. It's the perfect setting to enjoy a carefully crafted cocktail or two.

Forbes Travel Guide's Rigorous Evaluation

The Forbes Travel Guide's methodology is as meticulous as it is comprehensive. Undercover teams are sent to evaluate each establishment based on 900 specific factors and criteria. The 2024 awards featured 544 five-star winners, 929 four-star winners, and 567 recommended winners, reflecting the increased efforts properties are making to deliver elevated guest experiences.

In addition to Gallery Restaurant, other North Carolina properties recognized in the 2024 awards include The Ivey’s Hotel, The Ballantyne, and The Ritz-Carlton, Charlotte. The Umstead Hotel and Spa in Cary received a triple five-star rating for the fifth year in a row, further cementing North Carolina's reputation as a culinary and hospitality powerhouse.

The complete list of winners can be found on the Forbes Travel Guide website for 2024.

A Culinary Crown for Charlotte

As the food scene in Charlotte continues to thrive and garner international recognition, the Forbes Travel Guide 2024 Star Award serves as a well-deserved culinary crown for Gallery Restaurant. This accolade not only spotlights the exceptional dining experience offered but also underscores the dedication to innovation and the celebration of local ingredients that sets Gallery Restaurant apart.