Former UNCP Student Killed in Campus Shooting Incident

A tragic incident unfolded on the campus of the University of North Carolina at Pembroke (UNCP) leaving a former student dead. The university's Courtyard Apartments, usually a hub of student life, became the setting of a deadly shooting incident. The episode began around 4:43 p.m. on Wednesday, with the resonating sound of shots fired.

Discovery of Shell Casings, No Active Shooter Found

Upon receiving reports of the gunshots, campus police swiftly moved to the scene. Their investigation led them to discover shell casings, evidence of the violent occurrence. However, they did not encounter an active shooter, a small relief in the midst of the chaos.

Student Reports, Anonymous Tips, and Investigation

Clara Milligan, a resident of the Courtyard apartments, was in the midst of an online exam when she heard the startling bangs. It was only when the university's alerts were sounded, some 15-20 minutes later, that she grasped the severity of the situation. Information was also disseminated through YikYak, an anonymous social media platform, where it was posted that the victim was relocated to a church across from the campus.

Connection between Two Incidents under Investigation

Meanwhile, Robeson County Sheriff's Deputies were dealing with a second incident: an individual in dire need of medical attention. Despite their efforts, the individual succumbed to their injuries. Whether these two incidents are connected is now the focus of an investigation conducted jointly by the UNCP Police, the Robeson County Sheriff's Office, and the State Bureau of Investigation.

University's Response and Support for Students

In the wake of these events, classes scheduled before 11 a.m. were cancelled to allow for the ongoing investigation. The university has also mobilized support for its students, providing counseling and psychological services. A gathering point was established at the Chavis Center for students displaced from their apartments in the Courtyard, ensuring their safety and well-being.

Although students were warned of the active shooter situation via emails, alerts, and phone calls, it was nearly an hour after the incident before campus police issued the all-clear message, declaring the scene safe. As investigations continue, the UNCP community mourns the loss of one of their own and seeks answers to the unsettling questions left in the wake of this tragic incident.