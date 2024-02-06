Fatal Shooting in North Little Rock: 19-Year-Old Confesses to Crime

In a chilling incident that unfolded in the Park Hill neighborhood of North Little Rock, Arkansas, law enforcement officials have shed light on a fatal shooting that occurred recently on a Monday afternoon. The victim, identified as 19-year-old Thomas Phillips, a local resident of North Little Rock, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crime.

Primary Suspect Apprehended

The North Little Rock Police Department, through their diligent investigation, has identified 19-year-old Robert Duncan Jr., another North Little Rock native, as the prime suspect in the case. Duncan was subsequently detained and subjected to an interrogation by detectives at the North Little Rock Justice Center. During this questioning, Duncan confessed to his role in the fatal shooting of Phillips.

Capital Murder Charge

Post his confession, Duncan was relocated to the Pulaski County Regional Detention Facility. He currently remains in custody with no bond provision and finds himself facing a daunting charge of capital murder. His video arraignment occurred on the following Tuesday morning after the shooting incident.

The Investigation Continues

Despite the arrest and confession of Duncan, the North Little Rock Police Department maintains that the investigation is still ongoing. They have issued a public appeal, requesting anyone possessing information that could further aid the detectives in this case to reach out to the North Little Rock Police Department tip line or contact Detective Gibbons directly. The department has reassured potential informants of their right to anonymity.