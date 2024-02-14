Ewan McGregor and Ellen Burstyn Star in Dramedy 'Mother Couch!'

Ewan McGregor and Ellen Burstyn to Co-Star in Niclas Larsson's 'Mother Couch!' Set for Theatrical Release

A Dramedy of Family Secrets and Revelations

North American indie distributor Film Movement is joining forces with producers to co-release Niclas Larsson's highly anticipated film, 'Mother Couch!'. The movie, which stars Ewan McGregor, Ellen Burstyn, Rhys Ifans, and Taylor Russell, is based on Jerker Virdborg's book 'Mamma | Soffa' and promises a captivating blend of drama and comedy.

The story revolves around a family that finds themselves trapped in a furniture store when their elderly matriarch, played by the esteemed Ellen Burstyn, refuses to get up from a display couch. As the estranged children, portrayed by McGregor, Ifans, and Russell, attempt to uncover the reason behind their mother's peculiar behavior, they are forced to confront life-altering truths about their family.

A Star-Studded Production Team

The impressive lineup of producers for 'Mother Couch!' includes Ella Bishop, Pau Suris, Alex Black, Sara Murphy, Jon Rosenberg, Natalie Sellers, Ryan Zacarias, Ewan McGregor, and David Harari. With such a strong team behind the scenes, it's no wonder that anticipation for the film's release is growing.

International rights for the film are being represented by Charades at the European Film Market in Berlin. As excitement builds for the movie's worldwide distribution, fans eagerly await the opportunity to experience the emotional journey of this unique family.

Theatrical Release and International Distribution

Film Movement's commitment to co-releasing 'Mother Couch!' means that audiences can look forward to a theatrical release later this year. The combination of Ewan McGregor's star power and the intriguing premise of the film is sure to attract a wide range of viewers, making it a must-see event on the 2024 cinema calendar.

With the international rights being showcased at the European Film Market in Berlin, the potential for global success is evident. As the film makes its way to screens around the world, it will undoubtedly captivate audiences and spark conversations about the complexities and resilience of family bonds.

In summary, Niclas Larsson's 'Mother Couch!' is a highly anticipated dramedy featuring an all-star cast led by Ewan McGregor and Ellen Burstyn. The film, based on Jerker Virdborg's book 'Mamma | Soffa', explores the depths of family secrets and the power of truth. With Film Movement co-releasing the film for theatrical distribution and Charades representing international rights, 'Mother Couch!' is set to make a significant impact on the global cinema landscape in 2024.