Essential Oil Market Set for Explosive Growth, to Reach USD 21.54 billion by 2031

The essential oil market is taking the world by storm, fueled by a rising consumer preference for natural and organic products across a multitude of industries, namely food, beverage, cosmetics, and toiletries. Essential oils, encompassing volatile oils, aetherolea, or ethereal oils, are derived from various parts of plants such as leaves, stems, flowers, bark, and roots. The extraction process involves methods like steam and water distillation. As of 2022, the market size for essential oils stood at a staggering USD 10.69 billion. It is projected to skyrocket to USD 21.54 billion by 2031, marking a CAGR of 8.1% during the 2023-2031 forecast period.

Growth Drivers and Market Segmentation

The booming popularity of aromatherapy, which leverages essential oils for stress relief and relaxation, is a significant growth driver. Moreover, the wide application of essential oils in the pharmaceutical industry, owing to their anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties, further propels the market growth. Geographically, North America is the frontrunner in market growth, with a projected CAGR of 8.23%. Europe, on the other hand, is expected to witness dynamic growth with a CAGR of 8.7%. The essential oil market is segmented based on product, application, source, method of extraction, and regions, with orange oil taking the lead as the highest contributing segment.

Major Market Players and Influential Organizations

Key players in the market are channeling resources into research and development to create more effective products. They are reaping the benefits of government initiatives that endorse natural products. Organizations like the European Federation of Essential Oils (EFEO) are also driving market growth. The EFEO is actively engaged in discussions with the EU Commission and Parliament concerning essential oil legislation. The essential oil market is poised for a prosperous future, with an increasing embrace of natural and organic products across various industries globally.