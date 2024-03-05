Ericsson Appoints Becky Rohr as Chief Compliance Officer Amid Organizational Transformation

Ericsson, a global leader in telecommunications, has announced the appointment of Rebecca "Becky" Rohr as its new Chief Compliance Officer. This strategic move is part of Ericsson's ongoing efforts to strengthen its governance and ensure the highest standards of compliance and ethical conduct across its operations.

Strengthening Governance and Compliance

Becky Rohr, who has been with Ericsson since 2022, will now oversee both the Compliance team and the Investigations office. Her appointment underscores Ericsson's commitment to embedding strong decision-making, risk management, and ethical standards within its corporate culture. Rohr's role is crucial in driving the cultural transformation that Ericsson has embarked upon, aiming to reinforce trust and integrity as core values of the organization.

Leadership and Organizational Changes

As part of this leadership transition, Jan Sprafke will be leaving Ericsson to pursue other opportunities. This change reflects Ericsson's dedication to continuously evolve its leadership team to meet the challenges of the rapidly changing telecommunications landscape. Börje Ekholm, President and CEO of Ericsson, has expressed his confidence in Rohr's leadership abilities and her commitment to upholding the highest ethical standards within the company. Under Rohr's guidance, Ericsson is expected to further strengthen its position as a responsible and trusted industry leader.

Implications for Ericsson's Future

The appointment of Becky Rohr as Chief Compliance Officer is a significant milestone in Ericsson's journey towards achieving its strategic objectives. It not only signifies the company's unwavering commitment to governance and compliance but also highlights the importance of ethical leadership in today's business environment. Rohr's leadership is anticipated to play a pivotal role in enhancing Ericsson's reputation and ensuring its long-term success in the competitive global market.