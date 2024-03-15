Eclipse Economy: Businesses Brew, Bake, and Brand Ahead of April 2024 Solar Spectacle

As the April 8, 2024, total solar eclipse draws near, businesses across North America are seizing the celestial event to launch themed products, from celestial doughnuts to eclipse-inspired beers. This rare event, expected to plunge parts of the continent into midday darkness, is not only a treat for sky watchers but a boon for local economies, with hotels, eateries, and retailers rolling out an array of special offerings.

Creative Culinary Celebrations

In Liberty Township, Ohio, The Donut Dude is captivating customers with an Eclipse Donut Special, showcasing the sun's phases with buttercream frosting. Meanwhile, Cleveland’s Market Garden Brewery, in collaboration with Heinen’s, a Midwest grocery chain, is canning thousands of its hazy IPA, The Totality, for the occasion. Even in Morrilton, Arkansas, Big Cuppa cafe is stirring up excitement with its full eclipse menu, featuring the Moon Pie Frappa, a blend of dark chocolate and toasted marshmallow.

Merchandising the Moon's Shadow

From eclipse safety glasses to T-shirts with clever slogans, businesses are tapping into the eclipse frenzy with a wide range of merchandise. Small businesses and online shops within the eclipse's path are leading the charge, offering limited edition items like earrings, baby onesies, and ornaments. The anticipation has been building for years, with some entrepreneurs like Sam McNulty of Market Garden Brewery marking their calendars since the last major American eclipse in 2017.

Boosting Local Economies

The eclipse is expected to significantly impact local economies, with cities like Evansville, Indiana, and Ennis, Texas, preparing for tens of thousands of visitors. Hotels and resorts along the eclipse’s prime path are already luring visitors with special packages, and cities are organizing watch parties to draw both tourists and residents. The upcoming celestial event underscores the growing trend of consumers seeking new experiences, which, according to Jie Zhang, a marketing professor at the University of Maryland's business school, places the travel industry in a very good spot.

This cosmic phenomenon presents a unique opportunity for businesses to shine, offering a glimpse into how celestial events can catalyze economic activity far beyond the sciences. As the countdown to totality continues, the blend of creativity, community, and commerce underscores the universal allure of the stars above.