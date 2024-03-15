Deported US Missionary Jason Grogg Vows Return to Dominica, Cites Divine Will and Legal Battle

Jason Grogg, a US missionary deported from Dominica, vows to return, citing his love for the island and its need for strong biblical leadership. Despite facing legal issues and deportation, he remains adamant about fighting for his rights and his family's belongings. Grogg believes it is God's will for him to be in Dominica and is prepared to take legal action to rectify the situation.

Unwavering Faith and Legal Challenges

Jason Grogg's mission in Dominica was abruptly halted when he and his family were deported following a legal entanglement involving firearms found in their belongings. Despite pleading guilty and settling the fines, Grogg faced rearrest and eventual deportation. This series of events, however, has not deterred his resolve. Grogg's deep-seated love for Dominica and its people, along with a strong belief in divine guidance, fuels his determination to return to what he now considers his home.

Divine Will vs. Legal Hurdles

For Grogg, the deportation is not just a legal setback but a challenge to his divine calling. He argues that if his deportation were truly against God's will, it would have been executed in a legal and orderly manner, including the return of his belongings and proper documentation, which he claims was not provided. This perceived injustice has led Grogg to consider legal action against the Dominican government, believing that their actions were not only unlawful but also a direct impediment to his mission and family's well-being.

A Fight for Rights and Recognition

Grogg is now in discussions with high-level law firms to explore the legality of his deportation. His willingness to escalate the matter to the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court underscores his commitment to his cause and his family. Grogg sees this legal battle not only as a fight for his right to return but as a stand against what he perceives as corruption and moral decay, both in Dominica and globally. His story is a testament to the complex interplay between faith, law, and individual rights.

As this saga unfolds, it highlights the broader issues of religious freedom, legal justice, and the challenges faced by missionaries worldwide. Grogg's case may set a precedent for how similar situations are handled in the future, making it a significant point of interest for legal experts, religious communities, and international observers alike.