Daring Helicopter Rescue Saves 12-Year-Old Boy Stranded on Pacific Ocean Cliff

February 12, 2024 - San Francisco - A daring helicopter rescue unfolded at Fort Funston, saving a 12-year-old boy who found himself stranded on a Pacific Ocean cliff.

Advertisment

A Harrowing Ordeal

The boy, whose name remains undisclosed, had ventured down the bluff, a popular hiking destination in the Golden Gate National Recreation Area. However, he soon discovered that climbing back up was an insurmountable task.

Time was of the essence as the tide began to rise, and the churning ocean below posed an increasing threat. Thankfully, help was on the way.

Advertisment

Operation Cliff Rescue

The San Francisco Fire Department sprang into action, deploying a helicopter to the scene. With precision and skill, the pilot navigated the chopper towards the stranded child. "We knew we had to act fast," said Firefighter John Reynolds, who volunteered to be lowered down to the boy.

A Triumphant Return

Once reunited, the pair was carefully hoisted back to the top of the cliff. A collective sigh of relief could be felt amongst the rescue team and onlookers as they touched down safely. The boy was examined by paramedics and found to be uninjured, much to the relief of his family and the wider community.