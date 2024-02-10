Compact Pickup Trucks Make a Comeback in North America: Innovation Leads the Way

Compact pickup trucks, a once-popular segment in South America, are making a resurgence in North America. Models like the Hyundai Santa Cruz and Ford Maverick have reignited interest in small trucks, blending the utility of a traditional pickup with the convenience of a smaller vehicle. Among these, the Ford Maverick has emerged as America's favorite compact truck and the best-selling hybrid truck in the United States.

Advertisment

A Revival Led by Innovation

The Hyundai Santa Cruz, with its starting MSRP of $26,650, offers an affordable entry point into the segment. Available in five trim levels, it caters to a wide range of budgets and preferences. The base SE trim focuses on affordability, while higher trims offer premium amenities.

The Santa Cruz comes with two powertrain options: a standard 2.5L four-cylinder engine delivering 191 horsepower and a turbocharged 2.5L engine producing 281 horsepower. When equipped with the turbocharged engine, the truck can tow up to 5,000 pounds. Standard safety features include six airbags and a tire pressure monitoring system, as well as Hyundai SmartSense, a suite of driver assistance technologies such as forward collision avoidance and lane keeping assist.

Advertisment

The Ford Maverick, on the other hand, has become the best-selling hybrid truck in the United States since its introduction. Its success can be attributed to its unique combination of fuel efficiency, versatility, and affordability.

New Players Enter the Game

The revival of the compact pickup truck segment has not gone unnoticed by other manufacturers. Rumors are circulating about potential new contenders, including Toyota, Subaru, and Ram. The success of the Hyundai Santa Cruz and Ford Maverick suggests a promising future for these rumored additions.

Advertisment

A Brazilian virtual artist, Kleber Silva, has even imagined a compact pickup truck from Volkswagen based on the Tarok concept. His design incorporates updated styling cues from the ID series, hinting at the possibility of an all-electric model.

The Future of Compact Pickups

As the compact pickup truck segment continues to grow, it's clear that manufacturers are focusing on innovation and versatility to meet the diverse needs of modern consumers. With new models entering the market and existing ones continuing to evolve, the future of compact pickups looks brighter than ever.

The revival of the compact pickup truck segment in North America, led by models like the Hyundai Santa Cruz and Ford Maverick, signals a shift in consumer preferences. These trucks offer a blend of utility and convenience, appealing to those who seek the practicality of a traditional pickup without the size and cost. The success of the Ford Maverick, in particular, highlights the increasing demand for fuel-efficient and affordable vehicles.

With rumors of new contenders and concept designs circulating, it's evident that manufacturers recognize the potential of this segment. As the compact pickup truck market continues to expand, consumers can expect even more innovative and versatile options in the near future.