BREEAM's Green Revolution: Sustainable Real Estate in North America

In the fast-paced world of real estate development, sustainability has become more than just a buzzword; it's a critical component of modern construction and design. In 2023, a significant beacon of this shift has been the remarkable growth witnessed by BREEAM in North America. With a 96% increase in certified assets, BREEAM has not only expanded its geographical footprint to include four new states, bringing the total to 31, but it has also entrenched its position as a leader in sustainable building assessment and certification. This surge reflects a broader commitment to environmental stewardship within the real estate sector, marking a pivotal moment for sustainability in North America.

A Green Revolution in Real Estate

The expansion of BREEAM-certified projects across North America is not just a quantitative leap but a qualitative one. The certification, developed by the Building Research Establishment (BRE), assesses buildings against a comprehensive range of environmental performance metrics across nine categories. From the multifamily sector, which saw an unprecedented 438% increase in certifications, to the burgeoning interest from the healthcare office industry, the diversity of BREEAM-certified assets highlights the versatile application of sustainable practices in real estate. This growth signifies a transformative period where sustainability is no longer peripheral but central to development strategies.

Building More Than Just Buildings

At its core, BREEAM's surge in North America is about more than just the numbers. It represents a shift in how the real estate sector approaches development, with a strong emphasis on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) principles. The certification process, which can be carried out in up to three parts, is an integral component of this shift, offering a framework for sustainable construction that resonates with a wide array of stakeholders. Notably, BREEAM's influence has also permeated the educational sphere, with the launch of the ESG Webinar Series aimed at fostering deeper dialogues around sustainability. This initiative underscores BREEAM's commitment to not only certifying buildings but also educating and engaging the broader community on the importance of sustainable practices.

Looking Ahead: The Future of Sustainable Real Estate

As we look towards 2024, the trajectory of BREEAM and sustainable real estate practices in North America is one of continued growth and innovation. The adaptation of BREEAM for the German-speaking market as BREEAM DE In Use by the National Scheme Operator DIFNI exemplifies the global adaptability and relevance of the certification. With sustainability remaining a central theme in the real estate sector, the role of BREEAM as a widely-used certification tool is expected to strengthen further. The expansion into new asset classes, such as office, industrial, and hospitality, coupled with the significant increase in multifamily certifications, positions BREEAM at the forefront of the green revolution in real estate. As the dialogue around ESG continues to evolve, BREEAM's proactive educational initiatives are set to play a crucial role in shaping the future of sustainable development.

In reflection, the story of BREEAM's growth in North America is a testament to the evolving priorities of the real estate sector. With a notable 96% increase in certified assets and expansion across diverse industries, BREEAM has cemented its role as a key proponent of sustainability. As we move forward, the continued adoption of BREEAM certification and sustainable practices promises to redefine the landscape of North American real estate, paving the way for a more sustainable, environmentally conscious future.