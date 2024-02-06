AMBER Alert Issued for Endangered 9-Year-Old Josiah Killsnight

An AMBER Alert has been issued for Josiah Killsnight, a 9-year-old Native American boy, who has been reported missing and endangered. The young boy was taken from his grandmother's residence in Lame Deer on February 5. At the time of his disappearance, Josiah was at home with a high fever. He was taken on foot by Kathryn Pretty On Top, a 50-year-old Native American female who is not related to him and does not have permission to be with him.

Information Pointing to Billings

Emerging information suggests that Josiah and Kathryn may now be in the Billings area. Despite Kathryn not having a vehicle, it's thought that she may have managed to get a ride to Billings. The authorities are currently investigating this lead.

Josiah is described as having black eyes and hair, standing 3 feet 10 inches tall, and weighing 96 pounds. Kathryn is described as having brown eyes and hair, 5 feet 2 inches tall, and weighing approximately 170 pounds.