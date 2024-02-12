Al-Shabab Claims Responsibility for Deadly Attack on Military Base in Mogadishu

February 12, 2024: A Bahraini Defence Force officer fell victim to a horrific attack at a military base in Mogadishu, Somalia, joining three United Arab Emirates Armed Forces soldiers in their untimely demise. The incident took place at the General Gordon military base, where Emirati personnel were engaged in training Somali Armed Forces soldiers.

Al-Shabab's Deadly Attack

The al-Qaida-linked militant group al-Shabab claimed responsibility for the assault, which resulted in the loss of four Emirati troops and a Bahraini military officer. The attack was swiftly denounced as a 'terrorist act'. The death toll rose to five after one of the Emirati soldiers succumbed to injuries while being transported back to the UAE.

Bahrain and the UAE both acknowledged the tragic losses, offering their condolences to the affected families. The Somali army recruit who perpetrated the attack targeted individuals involved in the Emirati military effort, according to al-Shabab's statement.

Global Condolences

In a display of solidarity and sympathy, Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, Bahrain's Foreign Affairs Minister, received a heartfelt phone call from Dr. Ayman Al Safadi, Jordan's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates. Dr. Al Safadi expressed his deepest condolences for the loss of the Bahraini officer and the UAE servicemen in this devastating terrorist act during their training missions in Somalia.

United Against Terrorism

The international community has rallied together, condemning the attack and offering support to Bahrain and the UAE in their fight against terrorism. Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud decried the incident and extended his condolences to the UAE. The attack highlights the ongoing global struggle against terrorism and the need for continued cooperation and vigilance.

In summary, the recent attack on a military base in Mogadishu, Somalia, resulted in the tragic deaths of a Bahraini Defence Force officer and three UAE Armed Forces soldiers. The al-Qaida-linked militant group al-Shabab claimed responsibility for the incident, which has been widely condemned as a terrorist act. The international community stands united against terrorism and remains committed to supporting those affected by this heinous act.

