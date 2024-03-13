Adidas Forecasts North America Sales Dip Amid Yeezy Inventory Sell-Off, Aims for Global Growth

Adidas, the renowned German sportswear giant, has issued a warning about its sales forecast in North America for 2024, indicating a mid-single-digit decline due to an overstocked market.

This announcement comes as the company continues its efforts to offload the remaining inventory of its discontinued Yeezy line, a collaboration with the American rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West. Despite these challenges, Adidas anticipates mid-single-digit growth in sales worldwide, buoyed by strategic maneuvers and market adaptations.

Impact of Yeezy Line Discontinuation

Adidas's decision to terminate its partnership with Ye in 2022, following a series of anti-Semitic remarks by the rapper, led to the discontinuation of the Yeezy line. This move represented a significant financial setback for the company, with the Yeezy discontinuation dragging sales down by approximately 500 million euros year-on-year through 2023.

However, the sale of parts of the remaining Yeezy inventory in the second and third quarters of 2023 positively impacted net sales by around 750 million euros, showcasing the brand's resilience and adaptability in the face of adversity.

Financial Performance and Outlook

In 2023, Adidas reported an operating profit of 268 million euros, a figure significantly above prior expectations, despite an operating loss of 377 million euros for the fourth quarter. The company's disciplined approach to inventory management resulted in a reduction of nearly 1.5 billion euros, stabilizing stock levels across markets with the exception of the U.S.

Looking ahead, Adidas projects an operating profit of around 500 million euros for 2024. CEO Bjørn Gulden expressed confidence in the company's direction, emphasizing ongoing efforts to revitalize the brand and promising a stronger performance in the coming years.

Strategic Initiatives for Recovery

Adidas has embarked on a series of strategic initiatives aimed at overcoming current challenges and positioning the brand for sustained growth. These include a focused go-to-market and buying process, which has already yielded significant reductions in inventory levels.

Additionally, the company is exploring growth opportunities in international markets, aiming to offset the anticipated decline in North America with robust performance elsewhere. Adidas's commitment to innovation and market responsiveness is evident in its strategic planning, as it navigates through macroeconomic challenges and geopolitical tensions.

As Adidas looks to the future, the brand remains steadfast in its commitment to overcoming current hurdles and achieving its growth objectives. With a strategic focus on inventory management, market expansion, and brand revitalization, Adidas is poised to navigate the complexities of the global sportswear market. The journey ahead promises to be one of transformation and growth, as Adidas continues to adapt and evolve in response to changing market dynamics.