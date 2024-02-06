North Korean Defector Sheds Light on DPRK's Unique Financial Practices

For a glimpse into the relatively uncharted financial landscape of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), the "Ask a North Korean" series by NK News offers a unique platform. The series features narratives by North Korean defectors, providing a rare look into life within the secretive nation. One such defector, identified only as Rose, who fled North Korea in 2019 and found refuge in South Korea in January 2020, shared her insights into the country's unique financial system.

Rose's Journey and Insights

Born in Chongjin and working as a video producer specializing in wedding production in North Korea, Rose's defection with her family marked a significant turn in her life. Speaking through the "Ask a North Korean" series, she illuminated the financial practices prevalent in her home country, particularly how people transfer money through intermediaries due to the lack of acceptance for credit cards and online banking.

Unveiling Financial Practices in North Korea

This fresh perspective into North Korea's financial system is further substantiated by a comprehensive report from the Unification Ministry in Seoul. The report, based on interviews with 6,351 North Korean defectors, sheds light on the increasing wealth disparities, the upsurge in informal and private economic activities, and the growth of privately employed individuals and private transportation. It also delves into the defectors' viewpoint of hereditary succession in North Korea's leadership.

The "Ask a North Korean" series invites queries from readers, adding a dynamic and personalized dimension to the content.