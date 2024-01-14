en English
International Relations

South Korea Categorizes North Korea’s Missile as Intermediate-Range, Ignites International Alarm

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 11:28 am EST
South Korea Categorizes North Korea’s Missile as Intermediate-Range, Ignites International Alarm

The South Korean military has categorised a recently launched missile by North Korea as being of the intermediate-range class. This classification suggests a missile with a range capable of reaching distant targets, marking a significant escalation in North Korea’s military capabilities. The missile, launched as part of North Korea’s ongoing missile tests, has ignited international concern due to the potential for heightened tensions and destabilization of regional security.

Intensifying Military Assertions

North Korea’s initiation of the year with the firing of an intermediate-range ballistic missile demonstrates a clear intent to advance its military technology. The missile, believed capable of potentially striking far-flung U.S. targets in the region, was launched towards the sea, travelling approximately 1,000 kilometers before landing in the waters between the Korean Peninsula and Japan. This move accompanies an escalation in North Korea’s warlike rhetoric and artillery exercises near its disputed western sea border with South Korea.

Political Motives in Missile Tests

Experts suspect that North Korea’s augmentation of its missile tests could be a strategic ploy to influence the results of the impending parliamentary elections in South Korea and the U.S. presidential election. The launch of the suspected intermediate-range ballistic missile, designed to target U.S. military bases in Guam and potentially Japan’s Okinawa island, is indicative of North Korea’s tactical use of military power to sway geopolitical dynamics.

Global Response to North Korea’s Aggression

North Korea’s missile launch has been met with international condemnation, with countries within the missile’s potential range expressing significant concern. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff categorised the launch as a provocation, posing a serious threat to peace on the Korean Peninsula, and have maintained readiness to respond. Japan’s Defense Ministry, however, suggested that the missile may have been of short-range. North Korea’s recent cooperation with Russia in military matters has further raised alarm, with evidence suggesting that missiles provided by North Korea to Russia have been used in the conflict in Ukraine.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

